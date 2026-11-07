Africa must reverse strategies that limit devt — Afreximbank’s ex-President

Africa’s underdevelopment is largely self-inflicted and rooted in colonial and neo-colonial strategies that continue to keep the continent dependent, former African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) President, Professor Benedict Oramah, has said.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) WKND 2026 in Lagos on Friday, Oramah argued that the main challenge facing the continent is to reverse the systems that have long constrained its progress and restore Africans’ control over their resources and destiny.

“The problem we have on the continent is to reverse the colonial strategy that has kept us down. The problem we have is to take back the minds of our people, to make sure that our people take their destiny in our hands,” he said.

Oramah described Africa as a continent “so manipulated and shaped such that we actually work against ourselves.” He linked its underdevelopment to the lingering effects of colonialism and neo-colonialism, which he said now operate under the guise of “international best practice.”

He cited the management of Africa’s foreign reserves as a clear example. The continent holds reserves estimated at between $300 billion and $500 billion annually, yet these funds are routinely kept abroad in the name of safety and international standards.

According to him, this means foreign economies benefit while African countries remain short of capital and are later charged high risk premiums when they seek to borrow the same money.

“When we take money from our own countries and put them in someone else’s country, the people get richer, we get poorer. But we are proud to say we are keeping our money abroad,” Oramah said.

He argued that genuine African best practice should prioritise keeping and investing capital within the continent, while strengthening domestic financial institutions where necessary instead of allowing wealth to flow abroad.

He said Afreximbank’s work over the past three decades had focused on developing instruments and platforms to reverse these patterns. The bank, he noted, had brought together governments, partners and investors to help Africans regain control of their resources and destiny while challenging external advice that had repeatedly led the continent “to perdition.”

Oramah cited practical examples of this approach, including the bank’s role as co-adviser on a major refinery IPO designed to attract African and diaspora investors from across the world, including the Caribbean and the United States.

He said the broader goal was to treat “global Africa as one country” and ensure African institutions drive development on their own terms rather than follow models imposed from outside.

The former Afreximbank president, who stepped down after a decade during which the bank’s assets grew substantially, said efforts to reverse colonial-era economic structures remained unfinished.

He stressed the need for Africans to develop and defend their own ideas, both intellectually and practically, to ensure that development strategies serve the continent rather than external interests.

CANEX WKND 2026, organised by Afreximbank and hosted by the Federal Government of Nigeria, is focusing this year on finance, ownership, intellectual property and market access for Africa’s creative and cultural industries.