Africa losing billions to corruption, illicit financial flows, asset recovery — Forum

The African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARP-F) has disclosed that Africa is losing billions of dollars in public resources meant to be invested in healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture, security and economic development as a result of corruption, financial crimes and illicit financial flows.

The Forum added that the public funds often find their way into illicit channels and jurisdictions beyond the reach of national authorities.

This was disclosed on Saturday in Abuja by the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of AARP-F’s maiden general assembly, Prince Hassan Mohammed, at a pre-conference media briefing ahead of the general assembly, scheduled to hold from November 17 to 20 in the Nigerian capital, with the theme, “From Commitment to Action – Enhancing Africa’s Asset Recovery Architecture through Effective Implementation of the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR)”.

“Across Africa, billions of dollars in public resources are lost through corruption, financial crimes and illicit financial flows.

“These resources, which should be invested in healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture, security and economic development, often find their way into illicit channels and jurisdictions beyond the reach of national authorities.

“The consequences are profound. They undermine public institutions, weaken national economies, frustrate development aspirations and deprive millions of Africans of opportunities for a better life.

“Africa cannot afford to continue losing resources that are critical to its development,” Mohammed said.

According to him, Africa could not afford “to treat asset recovery as an isolated national responsibility when the problem itself transcends national borders”.

He said this was the primary reason the Forum was established in Nairobi, Kenya, in April 2025 as a continental platform for strengthening cooperation among asset recovery practitioners and advancing the implementation of the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR).

“The establishment of the Forum represents a significant step towards building a coordinated African response to the challenges associated with tracing, freezing, confiscating, recovering and repatriating proceeds of crime.

“The Forum recognises that the effectiveness of asset recovery efforts depends not only on strong national institutions, but also on sustained cooperation, information sharing, mutual legal assistance and effective partnerships across jurisdictions,” the AARP-F said.

The maiden general assembly of the Forum, he said, was particularly significant because it “provides an opportunity to translate the commitments contained in the Common African Position on Asset Recovery into practical, measurable and coordinated action”.

Mohammed, who is also Director of Special Services at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), said participants from across 54 African countries were expected in Abuja this week for the general assembly.

“The Assembly will bring together high-level African and international stakeholders, including heads of anti-corruption agencies, asset recovery practitioners, representatives of Financial Intelligence Units and international development and technical partners.

“Over the four-day period, participants will review progress made in advancing Africa’s asset recovery agenda, strengthen institutional collaboration, adopt governance instruments and strategic action plans, and identify practical approaches to improving cooperation in asset tracing, confiscation, recovery and repatriation.

“The Assembly will also provide an important platform for examining existing institutional and operational challenges, identifying gaps in national and continental frameworks, and developing strategies for addressing obstacles that impede effective asset recovery.”

He said Nigeria’s decision to host the historic maiden general assembly in Abuja was an important opportunity for the country to contribute to the advancement of Africa’s collective asset recovery agenda.

“Nigeria recognises the importance of institutional cooperation and international partnerships in addressing corruption, financial crimes and the recovery of illicitly acquired assets.

“By hosting this Assembly under the auspices of the African Union, Abuja will provide a meeting point for African and international stakeholders to exchange experiences, strengthen partnerships and collectively advance a shared continental agenda.

“We are confident that the Assembly will further reinforce the importance of African ownership, leadership and cooperation in addressing challenges that affect the continent’s economic and institutional development.”

Mohammed said the AARP-F’s maiden general assembly would provide an opportunity to redefine Africa’s approach to asset recovery and strengthen the mechanisms through which the continent protects its economic interests.

“From 17 to 20 November 2026, Abuja will host important conversations about accountability, institutional cooperation, economic justice and the recovery of resources essential to Africa’s development,” he said.

Mohammed further said, “The central message of this Assembly is simple but urgent: Africa must move from commitment to action, from policy declarations to implementation, and from fragmented efforts to coordinated continental responses.”

He, therefore, called on African governments, relevant institutions, development partners and all stakeholders to demonstrate renewed commitment to the objectives of the Forum.

According to him, “The success of the Assembly must not be measured merely by the number of countries represented, the calibre of delegates or the quality of presentations.

“It must ultimately be measured by the strength of the decisions taken, the partnerships established and the practical actions that follow.”

He then urged the media to give prominence to the objectives of the Assembly, the importance of CAPAR, the challenges confronting asset recovery institutions and the practical commitments that emerge from the deliberations.