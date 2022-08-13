Africa is blessed with many talents ― UK author, Sal Jobe

Ahead of his work-related trip to Tanzania, the author of a popular book called, “The Gent of Game”, Sal Jobe has said Africa is blessed with talents that need to be supported in order to maximise their potential.

Speaking in Lagos about his visit to Nigeria regarding his current work in Africa, he disclosed that he lives and works in Europe, but there’s nowhere better on this planet than Africa when it comes to top talent, this is in many aspects, music, Film and TV, sports and business.

According to him, it’s not by chance that Africa has produced incredible talents time and time again.

“There’s talent in many places across the world, but there has always been top-level talent in Africa, most of which are naturally talented and gifted. The problem is helping them to come to Europe where there are better opportunities for them.

“I want to help my people to become the best they can be, to believe in themselves because that belief will eventually transpire into real genuine results.

“Also everyone in life needs help at some stage, my intention is to take players and fighters to Europe and get them deals and develop what they already have, he stated.

He further explained that there are many billionaires and millionaires in Africa that can do such much to help but we all have to do what we can to help as little as it may be” eventually more and more people will follow this mindset and before you know it Africa will benefit from seeing its people thrive.

Currently being shown around town, Jobe said he’s enjoying Africa but the serious work has begun as he heads to meet some of the best players Nigeria has before making his way over to Tanzania to do the same.

“We take inspiration from this gesture and intend to follow the progress of this and the outcomes and results, he explained.

