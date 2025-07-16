Africa honors Nelson Asemota with illustrious award, extraordinary impact in tech sector

Nelson Asemota, a leading figure in Africa’s digital transformation, was celebrated at the prestigious Africa’s Illustrious Award ceremony held at the Oriental Hotel yesterday. Asemota received the Award for Excellence and Recognition in Technology & IT, acknowledging his significant contributions to the field.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries and notable personalities, including AIG Fayoade, Charles Okocha, Ali Baba, and footballer Odion Ighalo, all of whom were also recognized for their outstanding achievements in their respective fields.

Nelson Asemota is the Founder and CEO of TechPower Group, a multi-faceted technology firm driving innovation across Africa. With over 22 years of experience in IT and business transformation, Asemota has demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical expertise in Cybersecurity, Ai, Project management and Python programming.

Under his leadership, TechPower Group has launched Shadyguard, a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution designed to protect businesses and individuals from digital threats. Additionally, the company has developed an AI-powered Learning Management System (LMS), revolutionizing education by providing adaptive, scalable, and accessible tech training.

Asemota’s impact extends to education through TechPower Africa, an EdTech initiative that has trained over 30,000 young Africans in cybersecurity, software development, AI, data science, and cloud computing. The program offers free tech education and certification to students in underserved communities in Nigeria, equipping them with the skills to compete globally.

Nelson also supports lawful international migration through TechPower Migration’s Global Education and Career Access Unit, guiding individuals through transparent procedures for international admissions and migration support. As a Reader and Mentor for the Mandela Washington Fellowship, he contributes to youth empowerment and policy innovation across Africa.

Asemota’s work is at the intersection of technology, social justice, and global access. His mission is to ensure Africa’s talent is globally visible and digitally equipped. He invites global partners to join him in shaping a future where education empowers and technology transforms.

