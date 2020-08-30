Africa has potentials in development, domestication of digital economy

The Director-General, National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has described the African Continent as a centre with great potentials especially in the development and domestication of digital innovation.

He said this during the annual Digital Africa Conference held this week with the theme “Africa’s post-pandemic High Tech World.”

The NITDA boss, who was represented by the Director, IT Infrastructure Solutions, Dr Usman Gambo Abdullahi, affirmed that this year’s theme is indeed very apt, considering the resultant effect of COVID-19 pandemic which has triggered an unprecedented demand for digital technology solutions.

According to him, that has also brought about what we now know as the ‘new normal’ with new opportunities and possibilities unlocked by digitalisation, adding that at this time, the importance of a digital-enabled economy cannot be overemphasized.

“The vision of Digital Africa to ignite a passion for Africa’s development through the use of ICT aligns appropriately with our mandate at National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) which is to develop and regulate Nigeria’s Information Technology (IT) sector by setting up the essential regulatory and governance structures that will stimulate the growth of the IT ecosystem and transit the nation to a digital economy, and Africa by extension.”

“You will all agree with me that Africa is truly blessed with great potentials and opportunities. Occasions like this, therefore, provide us with the opportunity to deliberate and chart a course towards the development and domestication of digital innovation, which will leapfrog the continent’s development and position Africa as a driver of sustainable development,” he said.

Furthermore, he added that the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, under the leadership of Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), championed the development of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS). The Policy, anchored on Eight (8) Pillars, namely; Development Regulation; Digital Literacy and Skills; Solid Infrastructure, Digital Services Development and Promotion, Soft Infrastructure, Digital Society and Emerging Technologies; and Indigenous Content Development and Adoption.

He said these outlined strategies are to transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy providing quality life and digital economies for all.

He averred that part of the activities of NITDA, as one of the implementing arm of the Ministry, is aimed at fast-tracking the realisation of the objectives of NDEPS.

“In the face of COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on business, governance and society, NITDA has been playing its role to ensure the opportunities presented are maximised for the optimum benefit for Nigerians.

“We have organised Hackathons to discover innovative solutions and give our start-ups an opportunity to scale their ideas. Our Virtual Learning Programme of the NITDA Academy for Research and Training has so far attracted over 25,000 participants with over 22,000 active sessions. Our National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA) project aimed at generating five million smart agriculture jobs across the value-chain is witnessing tremendous success.”

Abdullahi added that “Data Protection efforts have created over 2,860 new job roles. We have done so much more in the areas of developmental regulations, digital literacy, job creation, deployment of ICT infrastructure, IT projects clearance process, implementation of Public Key Infrastructure amongst others.”

“It is therefore imperative at this time for Africa to step up in its drive towards digitization by developing and leveraging on new innovations and technology solutions that will drive the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the continent,” the DG concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…domestication of digital economy domestication of digital economy

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…domestication of digital economy domestication of digital economy

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…domestication of digital economy