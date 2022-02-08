Africa-EU on migration: Priorities for renewed partnership

MIGRATION and mobility have been at the center of cooperation between the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU). The two continents experience shared challenges resulting from the migration flows within their territories which has led to the adoption of a shared responsibility approach that has yielded significant results. These results include the development of the Rabat Process, the Khartoum Process and the Valletta summit which birthed the Valletta Action plan and the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, of which Nigeria is a beneficiary. This fund totals over 5 billion Euros. On the African side, a number of milestones have also been recorded, this includes the Migration Policy Framework for Africa and Plan of Action and the adoption of the Protocol to the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community relating to Free Movement of Persons, Right of Residence and Right of Establishment. The foregoing evidences progress in the AU-EU collaboration on migration, there is however much to be done. I will thus recommend priorities for a renewed partnership.

Priority Recommendations for Future EU-AU Partnership:

Accountability, monitoring and implementation of existing agreements

Many processes exist at the continental and regional level but states lack the will power to wholly implement them. On other occasions, they refuse to ratify treaty document as is the case with the African protocol on Free movement of persons where there are only 4 ratifications out of 55. Nigeria is one of the countries that is yet to ratify the agreement. While I unsure of the reason for Nigeria’s refusal to accede to the agreement, the agreement is a commendable one which will benefit the entirety of the African continent. A similar treaty has also been proposed the ECOWAS, which reinforces the need to enforce easier access of people and goods within Africa. I thus call on the Nigerian government and necessary stakeholders to put measures in place to ratify the agreement as this will be a strategic tool to enhancing the AU-EU partnership.

In the renewed partnership between the AU and the EU, the focus will thus be to revaluate and monitor the extent of the implementation of the ratified processes adopted by member states within their national regimes. This includes entrenching accountability measures to ensure that funds are put to the use for which they are allocated, projects are undertaken and the real people who need the help (migrant and refugees) get it. Align world views and perspective between the EU and African Counterparts – It appears that the EU and AU share different perspectives on the migration subject. This in turn has resulted in a misalignment of approaches in tackling the migration challenge and the indicator for expected results. The EU views the influx of migrants and refugees as a security threat. While this is not entirely wrong, majority of migrants however migrate for better economic opportunities rather than for violent intents. The International Labour Organization states that persons who migrate with a view to being employed, stood at roughly 164 million worldwide in 2017 and represented nearly two third of international migrant population.

Another misconception is that African migrants are overwhelming Europe. Although a significant number of migrants in Europe are African, more numbers of African migrants stay within Africa. An average African, will first migrate to a neighbouring country before seeking solace in Europe. Uganda for example hosts around 1.5 million refugees while Kenya hosts the Kakuma camp which is the largest refugee camp in the world. Legal migration options: People opt for irregular migration options because the options for legal migration are sometimes arduous. A renewed partnership between the two continents should focus on utilizing country-specific needs as beneficial strengths. For example, Greece has a shortage of agricultural manpower, France in 2018 experienced labour shortages in the IT and engineering sectors, Germany needs a younger generation of workforce; all of these needs can be a motivation to develop more legal migration options and opportunities for people with the skill-set in the required roles, which will in turn contribute to solving the migration challenge. Then there is the issue of heightened leverage on digitalization and technology. Technology can be a useful tool in achieving the aforementioned. By bringing the major reason why migrants travel (economic opportunity) to their home countries, access to remote work will be a strong alternative to illegal migration. I thus recommend that considerations be made towards the development of an established legal framework by concerned countries which will serve to structure and guide the new regime for remote work between Africa and Europe.

Also, there is the question of protection of human rights. Existing legal frameworks all emphasize the protection of the human rights of migrants, but the implementation levels of these commitments is very doubtful. Many states in exercising their sovereign right to protect their territories, do so at the expense of the brutal violation of the human rights of migrants.

States also violate the principle of non-refoulement, byreturningmigrants even when it will occasion torture, inhuman and degrading treatment.

It is pertinent that the two continents intensify efforts to ensure theenhanced protection of migrant rights. Improving Tourism in Africa: The AU should put efforts to improve Africa’s tourist attractiveness to encourage European counterparts to migrate to the continent. It must also provide better governance and rule of law to allow Africans and returning migrants strife and have a more sustainable life.These recommendations if considered will strengthen diplomatic relations and serve to improve the migration dialogue between Europe and Africa, Nigeria inclusive.