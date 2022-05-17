Africa Development tied to Diaspora ― OACPS

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Mr Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, has stated pointedly that when Africa begins to tap, harness and exploit the huge human and capital resources of its Diaspora more constructively, Africa’s accelerated growth and development become inevitable.

Mr Georges Pinto Chikoti expressed this when he led a Seven-man delegation to Hon (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, in Abuja.

The visit centred on plans to host an upcoming Diaspora Convention. Mr Chikoti added that Africa has the largest amount of Diaspora and the number of Africans migrating is on the increase.

The Secretary-General and his team plan to create opportunities for Africans to return home and not only to invest but to participate in sports and politics hence the importance of the 6th Region of the African Union.

Mr Chikoti who was excited about the enviable records set by NIDCOM added that “the more we give Nigerians in the Diaspora attention, the more we get better results from them.”

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, commended Secretary General’s efforts OACPS and his entire team for enlisting NIDCOM in the post-Convention activities for African Diaspora Day. She stated that there will be a more robust engagement with OACPS and communication will be established to build up a proper Conference.





Hon Abike stated further that the 2nd and 3rd generation Nigerians in the Diaspora are even more curious and desirous in giving back to their homeland, an opportunity that should not be missed.

