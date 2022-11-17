Africa deserves right to use natural gas reserves ― AfDB  

African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has said that the right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, even as some nations push to see the use of the fuel curtailed.

Agreeing on a deal on fossil fuels is among the key sticking points at the talks, with some countries including India keen on phasing down the use of all such fuels, including gas, sources said.

A preliminary document from the conference hosts made no mention of fossil fuels, although it forms the basis of any agreement, the all-important final wording has yet to be hammered out.

“Africa must have natural gas to complement its renewable energy,” African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said on the sidelines of the U.N. conference held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

He said even if Africa were to triple its production of natural gas from current levels, its contribution to global emissions would only rise by 0.67 percent.

With the world currently on course to miss its climate goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average by mid-century, one focus at the conference has been on countries accelerating their shift to renewable energy.

Dr. Adesina pointed out that the AfDB is seeking to raise $25 billion through the African Adaptation Acceleration Programme, the biggest created by any comparable lender.

He added that it has also put 85 percent of its investments between 2016 – 2021 into renewable energy; still, natural gas is needed to balance out the electricity supply given the intermittent nature of renewables.





“We must recognise the special nature of Africa. Africa has the highest level of energy poverty in the world. My interest is how Africa uses natural gas as part of its energy mix to provide electricity for 600 million people today that don’t have access to electricity,” Dr. Adesina said.

Developed countries have emitted around 2,400 gigatonnes of climate-damaging carbon emissions, since the industrial revolution, leaving only around 400 gigatonnes left if the world wants to hit its temperature goal, Dr. Adesina further said.

According to him, “And so Africa, that did not really emit, should not now be penalised for not even being able to use a little bit of gas to complement its natural resources.”