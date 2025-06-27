Afreximbank development finance exposure to Nigeria hits $52bn

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has committed a total sum of about $52 billion in development finance exposure to Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Friday by Mr Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, at the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings 2025 (AAM2025) in Abuja.

At the event, President Bola Tinubu conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the outgoing President and Chairman of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Oramah, for his sterling performance in the bank and contributions to the development of Nigeria’s economy.

The national honour comes with international recognition and status, as Oramah steps down after 10 years as President and Chief Executive Officer of the bank.

President Tinubu pointed out that “I have the honour and privilege to recognise the outstanding contribution of Prof. Benedict Oramah, by conferring you with one of Nigeria’s highest honours, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.”

He commended Oramah’s transformative leadership, describing him as a pivotal figure in shaping Africa’s financial and trade landscape.

Tinubu remarked, “Africa must remember those who chose to shape its destiny,” adding that Oramah’s contributions to the continent’s financial resilience and support for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) were monumental.

Tinubu said under Oramah’s leadership, Afreximbank’s assets grew significantly from $5 billion to over $37 billion, and that the bank mobilised more than $150 billion for trade and development in Africa over the last decade.

He stated, “Nigeria has proudly benefited from over $52 billion in support directed to energy, agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, and the creative industry.”

Tinubu highlighted projects like the Dangote Refinery, the African Medical Centre of Excellence, and the African Quality Assurance Centre as symbols of the confidence in Nigeria’s future and Africa’s potential.

Also, Afreximbank has launched its flagship African Trade Report 2025, themed “African Trade in a Changing Global Financial Architecture.”

The report examines the performance of Africa’s trade in a challenging global environment characterised by rising geopolitical tensions, new trade barriers, and financial uncertainty—and analyses how the continent could leverage these challenges into opportunities to enhance its resilience and navigate the evolving landscape.

Professor Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said: “This year’s report provides a compelling roadmap for Africa to reposition itself in a volatile global economy. From strengthening trade finance systems to accelerating the AfCFTA, the message is clear: Africa must turn global fragmentation into an opportunity for industrialisation, digital progress, and greater control over its financial systems.”

Dr Yemi Kale, Afreximbank’s Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research, added: “Despite global headwinds, Africa’s trade rebounded strongly in 2024, with trade between African countries growing by 12.4% to reach US$220.3 billion, from a contraction of 5.9% in 2023. This shows the tangible benefits of AfCFTA implementation, even as the continent contends with rising inflation, sovereign debt risks, and a persistent trade finance gap.”

The report shows that Africa’s total merchandise trade recovered, surging by 13.9 per cent in 2024 to US$1.5 trillion, following a 5.4 per cent contraction in 2023.

“However, Africa still makes up only 3.3 percent of global exports. That’s a clear signal. The continent must do more by moving away from commodity exports and accelerating its industrialisation process if it is to enhance its integration into global value chains and boost intra-African trade. It also needs better access to trade finance to bridge the gap estimated at about US$100 billion,” the report says.

