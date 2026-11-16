Afreximbank awards $50,000 to nine African creators in AI-Powered CANEX Create-thon

THE African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has awarded a combined $50,000 to nine African creators following the 2026 CANEX Create-thon, an artificial intelligence-powered competition aimed at strengthening the continent’s creative industries.

The contest, organised in partnership with Gebeya, drew nearly 6,000 participants from 43 African countries. Organisers received 792 entries across three categories: video games, video production and music. The final event was held on November 6 at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Cultural and Creative Arts in Lagos as part of the CANEX WKND 2026 programme.

Participants developed their submissions using Dala Studio, an AI-powered creative platform created by Gebeya. Entrants received access to computing resources and technical support throughout the process.

In the video game category, Feven Birhanu took first place, followed by Micheal Nomyongo and Angulu Paul Otoroza. Racheal Ifeoma Ogugua won the video category, with Hassan Ahmed and Temilorun Okediji placing second and third. In music, Ndaya Victoria Mulidiki emerged as the winner, ahead of David AMA and Nadia Eman Ibrahim.

Winners in each category received $7,000. Second-place finishers were awarded $3,500 and third-place contestants $1,500. Additional incentives were provided for eligible creators from Africa’s 20 leading countries.

Temwa Gondwe, Afreximbank’s Director of Creative Industries and Diaspora, said Africa must strengthen its ability to create, own and retain value from its cultural influence. He identified affordable computing power, accessible creative tools, effective distribution channels and intellectual property protection as essential for building a sustainable creative economy.

“The central issue is not whether Africa will participate in the artificial intelligence revolution, but the value it will create, own and preserve,” Gondwe said.

Discussions at the event also addressed concerns over ownership of creative works, originality, algorithmic bias and the representation of African cultures in AI-generated content.

Amadou Daffe, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Gebeya, said the next step is to move beyond experimentation with artificial intelligence toward products and services that can generate sustainable income. He stressed the need to incorporate African languages and local currency payment options into digital platforms to expand access to creative technologies.

The event also marked the launch of the Afreximbank Innovation Lab. Emeka Onyia, the bank’s Director of Digital Banking Services and Innovation, said artificial intelligence could lower barriers linked to equipment and production costs, provided access to technology is paired with the skills needed to maximise its benefits.

Through its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, Afreximbank aims to boost the commercial potential of Africa’s cultural and creative industries by improving market access, fostering partnerships and enabling creators to retain a larger share of the value generated from their work.