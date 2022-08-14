Afobeats enthusiasts must learn to appreciate its evolution —Sesan Adeniji

The journey of the Afrobeats isn’t complete without the storytellers and news makers who constantly draw attention to the industry for the right reasons.

One of such is Sesan Adeniji, a PR expert who has remained at the forefront of Afrobeats Evolution as he describes himself as one one of the connoisseurs of Afrobeats culture.

Adeniji who covered August digital edition of Simple TV / Magazine, while speaking with R said it was important for those following the Afrobeats culture to understand evolution of Nigerian music pre the slave trade, and those he called returnee musicians.

According to him, “When we began to domesticate the various sound influences we were consuming, the evolution of our music grew faster, and the sound appealed to a diverse audience.

As associate producer, researcher, and co-director of the “Journey Of The Beats Afrobeats” documentary showing on Showmax, Adeniji said he’s one of the most revered custodians of the Nigerian music industry.

“When ballroom and Jazz became domesticated with the inclusion of our local instruments to provide a unique sound, the likes of Bobby Benson and Fela rose to stardom with High-life and Afrobeat. As the music evolved, more influences came in, and we witnessed the rise of Fuji, Waka, Pop, African Reggae, and Raggamuffin superstars. Likewise, when hip-hop was domesticated, artists with various undercurrents became famous.

He added that with these fusions and beats tagged under the umbrella name Afrobeats; the brand has become a cultural phenomenon.

Speaking about his joy to see how big the genre has become, he disclosed that while there are two Afrobeats documentaries in “Journey Of The Beats” and “Afrobeats The Backstory” “I am glad to be alive to see what Afrobeats has become.”

The radio music analyst who has attended the MTV Europe Music Awards, Channel O Music Video, and Ghana Music Awards hinted that as the industry continues to evolve there was need for proper documentation of the journey in order not to mislead the up and coming generation about the real story.

As a music talent judge, he was one of the early judges during the 2020 MTN Yello Star competition he has worked with Fireboy DML, Idahams, and recently with Basketmouth.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE