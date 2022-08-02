Affordable housing: FG seeks states, private sector’s collaboration

The Federal Government would vitally need the full participation and collaboration of the state governments and private sector in increasing the stock of affordable housing to Nigerians, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Olajide Ode-Martins, has said.

Speaking during the 11th meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Sokoto, Sokoto State, he said the theme of the meeting presupposed that the Federal Government alone cannot address the gap in the housing development across the country, hence the need for collaboration with the state governments and the private sector.

According to him, state governments and the private sector have formed critical stakeholders that needed to collaborate effectively towards addressing the housing challenges by bringing to the forefront desirable strategies to increase the stock of affordable houses to Nigerians.

The theme of the four-day meeting is: “Housing Our People by All of Government and All Our People.”

The annual meeting of stakeholders in the built industry was organized by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as part of its statutory mandate.

The meeting is significant as stakeholders in the housing sector have the opportunity to gather, brainstorm, share ideas, identify challenges in the sector and adopt policies that will impact on moving the sector forward in the delivery of affordable houses to Nigerians.

Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Lands, Housing, Survey and Urban Planning, Ahmed Moyi Tambuwal, an engineer, said that provision of affordable shelter is a basic necessity for everyone.

He said that though, shelter is a basic necessity to every citizen, but that it must be affordable and meet globally acceptable standards.

According to him, shelter is critical to family security, child upbringing and economic growth,

Tambuwal noted also that the absence of shelter renders the society vulnerable to precarious situations and backwardness.

While drawing the attention of the participants to the importance of the theme of this year’s council, the permanent secretary pointed out the importance of collective contribution in tackling the housing challenges in the country.

He stated that every contribution no matter how small it might be would be important

He assured that the Sokoto State government would willingly provide land and other requirements to interested developers in the built industry who might be willing to partner with the state in the provision of housing for the citizens.

Participants at the meeting included State Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, General Managers of Housing Corporations, Surveyor-Generals, Professional/Regulatory Agencies in the housing sector and other stakeholders in the built industry.





