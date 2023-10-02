Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has said that running the affairs of government will no longer be business as usual in Anambra State.

This announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnaka, during the opening of a two-day end-of-year 2023 inter-agency review and planning meeting in Awka on Monday.

Nnaka highlighted that the current administration’s focus would revolve around human capital development, primarily within three defined sectors: education, health, and economic empowerment.

She stated that starting in 2024, the government would no longer disburse funds to any ministry, department, agency, civil society organisation, or individual company wishing to partner with the state without thorough scrutiny and financial commitment from the said organisation.

She emphasised that any organisation wishing to partner with the Anambra government must commit financially to demonstrate their seriousness.

The government’s approach to partnerships will change significantly in 2024 when they will clearly outline their plans and expect the partners to specify how they intend to support those plans.

Partners will not be able to approach the government mid-year with their agendas without prior discussion. The objective is to enhance organisation and coordination in line with the Soludo-led government’s goal of better management and reallocation of resources to areas requiring government attention.

The Commissioner highlighted that the two-day event, organised bi-annually by the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, serves as a partnership-coordinating meeting.

It aims to gather updates from partners on their activities across MDAs, address any deficiencies that require government support, and ensure proper coordination among partners in the state.

Additionally, the meeting was a platform to evaluate the performance and interventions of all development partners, ensuring successful outcomes.

Nnaka urged programme coordinators to prioritise providing social services to the people and contribute to moving the state forward.

Representatives from UNDP, WHO, and UNICEF also participated in the programme.

