By: Bola Badmus- Lagos

A group, under the aegis of Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria (YAYON), has urged President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure massive youth participation in his proposed Federal Cabinet, just as it warned those alleged to be planning mayhem after the Governorship and the State House of Assembly elections holding this Saturday to desist from doing so.

The group, however, said it had set up a monitoring team to fish out troublemakers and report them to security operatives.

This was just as the umbrella body of youth organisations from the South-West, which had earlier mobilised thousands of supporters across the region months before the presidential election, congratulated the President-elect, over his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The group made the call on Monday in a statement jointly signed by the Yoruba Youth National Leader, Comrade Eric Oluwole; Mr Lekan Wilki (Yoruba Youth Alliance), Mr Abiodun Rosanwo (Yoruba Youth Community Policing), Mr Adewale Adeyemo (representative of Yoruba Afenifere Youths) and Mr Yinka Adedugbe (Congress of Yoruba Youths), saying that youth inclusion in the Federal Cabinet would go a long way in reducing social unrest across the country.

The group warned people allegedly planning to jeopardise the ongoing efforts of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and his team from putting in place a more credible electoral system that would help greatly in stabilising Nigeria’s democracy through free and fair elections.

The group, while congratulating Tinubu on his victory at the poll, expressed strong belief that the former Lagos State governor as president would use his exceptional leadership traits to address the prevailing worrisome challenges confronting Nigeria, which, according to it, had their roots in the unjust, lopsided and imbalanced Federal system imposed by the military.

“We join our Afenifere Leader worldwide, Pa Reuben Fasoranti to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an illustrious Yoruba son and a Leader of superlative qualities who ranks among the brightest stars, for emerging victorious in the last presidential election as the incoming President of our Great Country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We strongly believe that Asiwaju Tinubu, as President, will use his exceptional leadership traits to address the prevailing worrisome challenges confronting Nigeria, which have their roots in the unjust, lopsided and imbalanced federal system imposed by the military, which, for many years, has been suppressing the noble aspirations of our people, and thereby has been stifling the true development of the generality of our country’s composite ethnic groups and dragging us backwards,” the group said.

“Like our revered Leader, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, counselled Asiwaju to be a true federalist who will restructure this country, we equally call on our President-elect to hearken to the long-term popular cry of our people across the length and breadth of our motherland for an urgent restructuring of Nigeria into a true federalism where every citizen will be given equal rights; where no citizen will again be subjected to any discrimination based on his language, religion or social status; and where true Justice, fairness and egalitarianism shall prevail for all indiscriminately.

“We strongly believe that Asiwaju Tinubu, in view of his brilliant credentials as a highly gifted and compassionate Leader, a dogged fighter and gallant leader of the nation’s pro-democracy struggles in our nation’s darkest hours, is eminently qualified to restructure Nigeria and give us a new country that all the citizens will be proud of, into which the thousands of our brothers and sisters who had fled the hardship at home to seek refuge abroad and are now living on crumbs and demeaning jobs, will wish to return soonest and join in the new up-building of Nigeria into a Haven of Joy, Happiness and Progress, of harmonious and peaceful co-existence among all the composite groups,” it added.





