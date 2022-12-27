Labour Party DG: Afenifere youths clamour for Balami as Okupe’s replacement

Following the resignation of the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, the Afenifere National Youth Council (ANYC) has called on the National leadership of the party to consider foremost Nigerian youth leader and aviation expert, Comrade Isaac Balami, as a replacement for the former.

This was contained in a statement issued by the group and coalition of other 48 Yoruba groups and signed by the National President of ANYC, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, who said Balami is capable of mobilising support for Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming general elections.

The group noted that Balami played a prominent role in the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 when he mobilised northern youths across the region and was able to deliver the northern region for APC during the 2015 elections.

ALSO READ: 2023: We don’t rig elections, politicians do — INEC

The youths said they have evaluated Balami and see that he is adequately qualified, fit and suitable to step into Okupe shoes, saying the youth leader has the right political carriage and gravitas to deliver the assignment as the Director-General of the party PCC.

According to Ojajuni, “Balami as a foremost youth, a leading light and a significant actor in one of Nigeria’s most respectable industries and economic sectors, would contribute immensely towards the success story of the LP in the next election”.

Ojajuni said; “His personality is convincing and he is a bridge between the young and old. He understands the terrain and speaks the language.

“His credibility in the north is bankable as a block vote for the ObiDatti mandate. He is well-exposed and articulate.

“He has the support and confidence of the youths and we are ready to work with him. We are convinced of his delivery based on what he has achieved and can deliver on.

“We join our voice to assert that on his mandate we stand. Let’s give him the job and get the job going.”

It will be recalled that the position became vacant after Okupe, the former Director-General of LP PCC resigned from his position after he was convicted by a Federal High Court in Abuja for money laundering.

Balami dumped APC for the LP a few months ago and was recently appointed as the Deputy National Campaign Manager of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign.