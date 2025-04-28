Afenifere remembers Abraham Adesanya, 17 years after demise

The Pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Monday, remember Ed and honoured the late leader of the group, Pa Abraham Adesanya, some 17 years after his departure to the great beyond.

The foremost Yoruba group who paid glowing tributes to its late leader described him as a democrat, highly principled and consistent political leader.

Afenifere, in a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu, said the legacy of the late leader of the group would continue to inspire the way leadere play politics in this country

He said people like him are not many and said “on this solemn day, Afenifere honours the memory of Senator Abraham Adesanya, a titan of conscience, courage, and unyielding patriotism.

“A beacon of progressive thought and an unrelenting advocate for true federalism, Adesanya’s life embodied a profound devotion to the ideals of justice, liberty, and national equity.

“In an era marked by dictatorship and democratic subversion, he stood firm ,a lone voice of moral authority when many had fallen silent.

“His leadership of Afenifere was distinguished not by bluster, but by a dignified tenacity that galvanised a generation yearning for a Nigeria governed by fairness and reason”

He said “Papa Adesanya understood that nations are not sustained by mere geographical boundaries, but by structures built on consensus, equity, and mutual respect.

“His calls for restructuring were neither whimsical nor opportunistic; they were borne of a sagacious understanding that the strength of a nation lies in the inclusivity of its foundations.

“Today, as we reflect on the life of this great statesman,we are reminded that leadership is not merely about office, but about service to enduring principles.

“Afenifere salutes Papa Abraham Adesanya , a steadfast sentinel of democratic ideals and a true architect of hope. May his legacy continue to inspire generations”