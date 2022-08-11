Afenifere mourns Aseyin, describes monarch’s death as big loss

Oyo State chapter of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde and the people of Iseyin on the demise of the monarch, Oba Abduganiyu Adekunle Salawudeen Ologunebi, Ajinese 1, describing the late monarch as a “pragmatic leader” whose passing is a big loss.

The 28th Aseyin, who reigned over his people for 15 years, joined his ancestors on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The chapter under the chairmanship of Dr Gbola Adetunji, communicated this in a release by its state publicity secretary, Prince Remi Adegbola, urging the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and the people of Iseyin to take consolation in the fact that the late Oba lived a purposeful life as Iseyin witnessed tremendous infrastructural developments under his reign. According to Afenifere, the projects include the construction of the Moniya-Iseyin road, location of the Faculty of Agriculture of Ladoke Akintola University at Iseyin, construction of Iseyin-Ogbomoso road, and the rehabilitation of Iseyin-Oyo road; all by Governor Makinde Administration as well as the dualization of the major township roads by the previous administration, describing them all as the golden legacies of 15 years of the late Aseyin of Iseyin.

“All these are golden legacies of fifteen years of Oba Abduganiyu Adekunle Salawudeen Ologunebi as the Aseyin of Iseyin,” Afenifere said.

Afenifere, therefore, prayed that God grant the Iseyin people in particular and Oke Ogun, in general, the fortitude to bear the great loss.