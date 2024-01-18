The leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has described the late Chief Solomon Lar as a leader of repute who contributed immensely to the development and emancipation of his people and called on the young ones to emulate his political virtue.

Pa Adebanjo stated this during his private visit to the family of Chief Lar, who was a former governor of the old Plateau State and pioneer chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He commended the leadership qualities of the late Chief Solomon Lar, adding that while alive, Lar laid good legacies that have continued to be reference points worthy of emulation.

“What Chief Lar did while alive is what you are reaping today; it is good to know that if he were like any other governor, nobody would recognise him today, but he was the governor of the people.

It is always good to leave a good name; there was always an obstacle to earning that kind of name Lar earned; if he had subjected himself to easy prey, he wouldn’t have been a force to be reckoned with.”

The Afenifere leader, who decried the spate of insecurity in the country, added that those behind the killings are emboldened because there was no arrest or prosecution.

He tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with putting all the necessary machinery in place to tackle the ugly development instead of the usual retro chic security operative matching order.

Responding on behalf of the family, the wife of the late Chief Lar, Professor Mary Lar, said the entire family of Lar was highly elevated by the visit of Pa Adebanjo, adding that the visit signified the cordial relationship between the Afenifere leader and the late Chief Lar.

Professor Lar said the visit of the Afenifere leader has further reinforced the unity between the South and the people of the Middle Belt, adding that it will further spur the people of the geopolitical political zones to work together and achieve common goals.

She tasked Nigerians to preach and practice peace, adding that where there is no justice, there can be no peace and that development will be elusive if there is no justice and peace.

Professor Lar further commended Pa Adebanjo for still being in the vanguard for good governance in spite of his age and expressed the appreciation of the entire Lar family for the visit.

