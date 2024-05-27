Contrary to report that leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo is dead, the Secretary General of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseni, on Sunday, dismissed the report, saying Adebanjo is hale and hearty.

Ebiseni, in a statement signed by him, categorically declared: “Baba (Adebanjo) is alive.”

The statement read: “The attention of the Afenifere, apex Yoruba Socio-Political Organisation has been drawn to a statement making the rounds, particularly in the media, that our leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo is dead.

“Afenifere wishes to say that Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader of the Afenifere, whose 96th birthday was celebrated recently, is alive, hale and hearty.

“As a matter of fact Baba presided over a meeting till very late Saturday night where he received a report of a Committee of the Organisation led by Balogun Akin Osuntokun and other eminent Yoruba personalities.

“It is however not unlikely that the rumoured death might not have been a mistaken identity for another distinguished Yoruba son and former Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Banjo, whose death at the age of 90 years, was reported on Friday.

“Afenifere wishes to thank numerous Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, who have made several calls concerning this unintended mix-up for their demonstrated love and goodwill.”

ALSO READ: Workers’ welfare: Ibadan poly staff unions demand Oyo govt’s immediate action