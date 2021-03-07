Afenifere hails OPC over arrest of Wakilu

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has commended the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) under the leadership of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, over the arrest of Iskilu Wakilu, identified as the main terrorist Fulani bandit, who it said had been spreading terror on the people in Igboho area, in Oyo State.

Afenifere gave the commendation on Sunday in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr Yinka Odumakin, noting that the arrested Wakilu had been carrying out his nefarious activities on the people of the area while the police and other security agencies in the country were unable to do anything about him.

Afenifere said the early morning peaceful arrest of the dreaded bandit confirmed its position on how effective local initiative can do well in homeland security, declaring that Nigeria was going nowhere with a security network that shuns federalism.

“The Afenifere gives tremendous commendation to OPC under Iba Gani Adams for the arrest of Iskilu Wakilu, a Fulani bandit who has been spreading terror on the people in Igboho area and the Nigeria Police and other security agencies were unable to do anything about him.

“The early morning peaceful arrest confirms our position on how effective local initiative can do well in homeland security,” Afenifere said.

“Nigeria is going nowhere with a security network that shuns federalism,” it declared.

The pan- Yoruba group, while further commending OPC for a job well done, said it was not shocked that but for the intervention by the leadership in Oyo State, the police would have gone after the OPC boys that got Wakilu arrested instead of taking the criminal from them and do the needful.

“We were not shocked that but for the intervention by the leadership in Oyo State, the police would have gone after the OPC boys instead of taking the criminal from them and do the needful. Well done, OPC,” Afenifere said.

It would be recalled that the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Adams, had, in an interview, he granted our correspondent just a few days ago, indicated that OPC was closing in on Wakilu, even as he identified that intelligence reports showed that there were three different groups of Fulani herdsmen in the South-West, with none of them knowing one another as they operated differently.

“And from the intelligence reports, we have three different groups of Fulani herdsmen in Yoruba land now and they don’t know themselves and they are operating differently.

“They are operating differently and they are being coordinated by the sponsors, godfathers and patrons differently. So we are still working on and closing on Wakili, who is the main terrorist in Ibarapa. We are closing on him,” Adams said.

