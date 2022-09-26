Afenifere hails Akeredolu over stance on true federalism

A Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, weekend, hailed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over his stance to tackle the Federal government on national issues, particularly on true federalism.

Speaking through its Secretary General, Sola Ebiseni, during a condolence visit, to the governor over the death of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu, the national leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said the group was impressed with the governor’s stance on national issues.

Adebanjo said the group was “greatly impressed by Akeredolu’s position on the need to have a multilevel policing, particularly the state police in the federation, your stance is commendable.

“We just heard of your fearless and quintessentially courageous stance on the need to properly equip the Amotekun.

“We are particularly impressed that as the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, and notwithstanding the fact that you are elected on the platform of the same political party with the President, that you have the courage to speak as a leader of our people.

“We are most impressed by this, and I have been asked by the National leader of the Afenifere to express this,” he said.

The leader of the 7-man delegation of Afenifere leaders resident in Ondo state, and the State Chairman of the group, Chief Korede Duyile, congratulated Governor Akeredolu and his siblings for surviving their aged mother.

Duyile, who spoke on behalf of eminent leaders of Afenifere in the state said that the late Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu conquered the world in her gentle strides and left golden tracks worthy of emulation.

While commiserating with the Governor, his siblings and the entire family, Duyile particularly prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, describing the death of Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu as a peaceful transition.

“On behalf of the Afenifere Ondo State chapter, to the knowledge of leaders of Afenifere resident in Ondo state including Pa Fasoranti, Chief Falae, Basorun Arogbofa, Chief Aluko, we are here to condole you on the death of Mama.

“Mama came and lived a fulfilled life, not only as a pillar of support to her late husband as we were told, but as a caring mother in a million to the family, and also a harbinger of wonderful gift of children to humanity”

Akeredolu, while receiving the Afenifere leaders expressed his appreciation to all the groups’ leaders within and outside the State, adding that he is grateful to God for surviving his mother.

Akeredolu said “Seriously, we give glory to God for Mama’s life. It is the mercy of God that sustained her to the ripe age of 90. We, her children are happy that we survived her.”

