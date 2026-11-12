Afenifere expresses concern, urges govts, security agencies to step up over kidnappings in Ogun, Oyo, and Osun

AGAINST the backdrop of recent kidnapping incidents along the Ijebu-Ode–Ibadan Road last week and at the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Ibadan, the penultimate week, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has once again expressed serious concern over the state of security in the region.

The organisation made its position known in a press statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

Last Tuesday, travelers en route to Ibadan from Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State were abducted, with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of N25 million. Among the victims was Mr Dapo, who had just completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in Edo State.

This incident occurred just weeks after prospective NYSC members travelling from Ibadan were abducted in Imo State on October 1, 2026.

Similarly, the abduction at FRIN, which is also located along the Ibadan–Ijebu-Ode highway, followed a comparable incident at the same location just a few months prior.

Ajayi noted that while the organisation is relieved that the victims were ultimately rescued or released, “we are deeply saddened that these disheartening incidents are occurring at all, as they remind us that much still needs to be done to secure the people and ensure their safety.”

Other recent violent incidents were cited in the statement include the beheading of a farmer in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State and the abduction of Honourable Debo Farounbi in Ora, Osun State.

The statement emphasised that the current security situation in the heartland of Yorubaland demands concerted efforts from federal and state governments, security agencies, and local communities.

He observed that existing regional initiatives have yet to adequately curb the menace, referencing Operation Kosaye, recently launched by the Ogun and Lagos State governments, alongside tripartite security arrangements between Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States, and joint governors’ security meetings such as the one held in Ibadan on November 25, 2025.

“While these efforts are acknowledged, the fact that insecurity, particularly kidnapping, persists on our land suggests that current measures are not enough,” the statement said.

“There is a need for more focused, strategic, and better-coordinated actions from the authorities and security agencies in conjunction with local communities,” the statement stated.

Consequently, Afenifere called on governments at all levels to prioritise public education and introduce welfare programmes that take children off the streets, thereby, cutting off the recruitment pipeline for bandits and criminals.