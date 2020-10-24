Afenifere disowns, condemns quit notice to Igbo people

The Pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Saturday distanced and disowned itself from the ultimatum some Nigerian nationals, especially the Igbo people to vacate the southern region within the next 48 hours.

The group who stated this in a statement issued by the leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and signed by the General Secretary of the group, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, said such directive does not emanate from the group.

The group described the directive ascribed to it as not only untrue but embarrassing.

The group however said it knew nothing about the quit order and in no way connected with the said directive issued by one Adeyinka Grandson.

Fasoranti stated in the statement that is titled “Quit Yorubaland Ultimatum: not Afenifere initiative” said “our attention has been drawn to a whatsappd video now going viral, purportedly issued by one Adeyinka Grandson or his representative, giving a 48-hour ultimatum ending on Sunday 25th October, 2020, for some Nigerian nationals, especially the Igbos to quit Yorubaland.

“Most embarrassing to me as the Afenifere leader was that the young man who made the announcement kicked off with the well known theme of Afenifere anthem, thus giving the impression that his was an Afenifere initiative

“This is to say that we do not know anything about the quit order nor are we in any way connected with its issuance or the initiators.

“For the time being, in addition to other releases, let us all maintain peace.”

