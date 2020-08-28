Afenifere congratulates Adesina on his reelection

A Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Afenifere has expressed profound congratulation to Dr Akinwumi Adesina on his overwhelming reelection as the President of African Development Bank (AfDB).

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, it reads, “Dr Adesina victory becomes more celebratory because the most powerful President stood against his reelection bid with a demand for a repeat probe into a cleared allegation against him.”

“Adesina submitted himself for the probe from which he was cleared to coast home to this sweet victory.”

“See a man draped in a cloth of integrity as he stands tall before kings and princes are the apt cases of Adesina.”

“We congratulate Adesina and ask him to work on everlasting legacy so his second term could be more rewarding than the first.”

