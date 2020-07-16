Afenifere calls for coroner inquest into Tolulope Arotile’s death

Latest News
By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Flying Officer, Arotile, pilot

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has called for coroner inquest into the death of flying officer Tolulope Arotile whose demise was announced on Tuesday, saying it would not accept her death was occasioned by “an accident until the report of a coroner says how she died.”

Afenifere made this demand on Thursday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, in reaction to the death of the flying officer, who hailed from Kogi State, saying that the inquest must also unveil how a supposed attempt by a former colleague of hers to stop and “greet could come with a deadly impact.”

This was just as the group commiserated with the grieving family of Tolulope, who it said had been thrown into deep mourning following the killing of their “daughter not in combat but within the barrack,” praying God to rest her soul in peace.

The deceased officer, according to reports, was said to have just returned from a combat operation before she was knocked down to death.

“It was only eyewitness accounts that unofficially released that it was a colleague of hers who reversed his car to knock her down on the road,” Afenifere said.

“We, therefore, do not accept that her death was an accident until the report of a coroner says how she died and how a supposed attempt to stop and greet could come with a death impact,” the group demanded.

The group also demanded that the inquiry should look into all the links of the said colleague who killed flying officer Arotile and make his identity known.

“We say this against what is known of the infiltration of the forces by sympathizers and agents of Boko Haram.

“We recall the report years back of such agents revealing the routes and timing of movements of our troops to Boko who ambushed them.

“The inquiry should look into all the links of the colleague who killed her and we must know the identity,” Afenifere further demanded.

 

