Afenifere advocates South-West joint security taskforce to address insecurity

The Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria has advocated for the establishment of a Southwest Joint Security Taskforce to address the growing incidents of banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities in the region.

The organisation also called for collaboration between the Federal and state governments to tackle insurgency in the area.

The proposed taskforce, as recommended, would comprise the Military, Police, Directorate of State Services, local vigilantes, and other relevant agencies.

This recommendation was part of the resolutions reached at the South-West and other Yoruba-speaking states’ Security Summit, held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

The communiqué, signed and read by the National President of YAYON, Comrade Eric Oluwole, also called for the establishment of a committee comprising security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, farmers, hunters, and other stakeholders to periodically review the security situation in the zone.

It explained that the summit was organised to conduct a comprehensive review of the current security challenges in the region.

“This resolution highlights the increasing security threats facing the South-West and other Yoruba-speaking states, which include—but are not limited to—kidnapping, unlawful killings, armed robbery, destruction of farmlands, and other criminal activities.

“These issues pose a serious risk to the safety, economic potential, and development goals of the region. Therefore, there is an urgent need for coordinated efforts among key stakeholders to develop a strategic, intelligence-driven communication system and implement sustained, security-focused actions across the Southwest and beyond.

“We express deep concern over the recent surge in violent attacks, kidnappings, and widespread destruction of property, especially farmlands across the zone.”

The president lamented that these incidents pose a severe threat to human lives, disrupt economic activities, threaten food security, discourage local and foreign investment, and undermine confidence in public institutions.

“We acknowledge the growing frustration among residents regarding the conduct of certain security personnel, including incidents of extortion and misconduct, some of which have been widely circulated on social media.”

He further decried the growing migration of displaced terrorists and armed groups into the forests and communities of the region, as well as into Kwara, Kogi, Edo, and Delta States.

“This situation has been further complicated by the influx of undocumented migrants from neighbouring countries, including Niger, Chad, and Mali, facilitated by the nation’s porous borders.”

Oluwole therefore called on the Federal Government and other appropriate authorities to prioritise the welfare of security personnel and deploy advanced surveillance technologies such as drones, CCTV, and biometric scanners at key border entry points.

“The welfare of security agencies should be improved through the provision of additional benefits, while prompt and consistent salary payments must be ensured to enhance morale and address the issue of occasional delays.

“There should be the establishment of an accountable Southwest strategic funding pool through public-private partnerships to support the provision of essential equipment for security agencies—such as functional vehicles, well-maintained arms, reliable communication tools, and protective gear—thereby strengthening the government’s efforts.”

He further urged all relevant authorities, including the Federal and State Governments, security agencies, border control institutions, and traditional leaders, to increase collaboration between Immigration Services and local communities to monitor illegal entry and movement.

“We call on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, set up a South-West Joint Security Taskforce comprising representatives from the Police, Military, Department of State Services, Amotekun, local vigilantes, Civil Defence, local hunters, and other necessary agencies.

“A committee of security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, farmers, hunters, and other stakeholders should be formed to periodically review the security situation.

“The government should also create a central command and communication centre to coordinate intelligence sharing and rapid response operations.”

He reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to working together with relevant stakeholders to restore peace, safeguard lives and property, and uphold the socio-economic stability of the region.

Dignitaries at the event included Dr Victor Taiwo (Council of Yoruba Elders), Otunba Obafemi Arowosola (Police Community Relations Officer, Zonal Chairman), Dr Ajisafe (Commander General, UNRS), Mr Adewumi Abass (Southwest Chairman of Farmers), and Sheikh Abdul Raheem Adanigba (Chief Imam of Yorubaland).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE