Afenifere advocates Government of National Unity

THE pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday, advocated the Government of National Unity to midwife a new democratic government.

The organisation, in a communique signed by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, after a meeting held at Isanya-Ogbo, the country home of its acting national leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, said such government would salvage the country from insecurity, among others.

Afenifere noted that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had lost in its entirety, the capacity to address the precarious situation of the country and, therefore, insisted that the country must be restructured before the 2023 general election for it to progress.

The call by the Afenifere is coming barely a week after a foremost lawyer, Aare Afe Babalola, proposed the setting up of an interim national government at the expiration of the tenure of President Buhari on May 29, 2023, due to what he termed the frightening state of the nation.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) also said the next general election should be put on hold to evolve a new constitution based on the wishes and aspirations of the ethnic heterogeneity of the country.

In his Easter homily, the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto, Reverend Father Mathew Kukah, had equally expressed concerns over the worrisome state of the affairs in the country.





At his meeting on Wednesday, Afenifere also recommended that states that are ready for the police force should be allowed to establish it, while commending the performance of Amotekun Security Network in collaboration with other security agencies.

The body said with the performances of the security outfit, all criticisms against the establishment of state police are unfounded and self-serving.

The meeting was attended by former deputy governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofo Bucknor-Akerele; Chief Supo Shonibare, as well as chairmen and members from the states.

The communique read: “The meeting deliberated extensively on various issues pertaining to the Nigerian nation, especially in the way they affect the Yorubas.

“The meeting reviewed the various challenges that Nigeria is facing, particularly the choking insecurity that is threatening the country very seriously. The situation is now so precarious that no part of the country is safe at any time.

“The meeting also discussed the general election slated for next year, 2023. An issue that Afenifere has been advocating, restructuring, was also discussed once again.

“After extensive deliberations, Afenifere resolved as follow: The situation in the country is in a more decisive manner.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation and considering the fact that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems, Afenifere hereby strongly advocate for a Government of National Unity.

“That such a Government of National Unity is to tackle the insecurity problems and midwife a new democratic government.

“Once again, Afenifere is reiterating its position that restructuring of the Nigerian state must take place before the much vaunted elections.”