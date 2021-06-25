Afeku, Udofia to speak at NATOP AGM in Uyo

The fifth Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators NATOP will once again play host to high profile speakers. The AGM coming up in Uyo Akwa Ibom State will have as the Guest speaker the Ghanaian Former Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Mrs Catherine Afeku under whose tenure Ghana initiated the highly successful Year of Return Project.

Also an Akwa Ibom born international bussinessman with passion for tourism, Mr Akanimo Udofia will be the keynote speaker. They will be supported by a BOT member of The Federations of Tourism Associations in Nigeria (FTAN), Ambassador Ikechi Uko, who also doubles as BOT member of NATOP.

The Chief Operating Office of the award winning airline Ibom Air, George Uriesi will share with the Tour Operators the experience of restarting Ibom Air after the COVID-19 lockdown and how they have built a successful operation so far.

The theme for this year’s event is “Restarting Tourism in Nigeria; A new Template.” The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom is expected to grace the Event.

NATOP is the only tourism association that has had the Minister of Information and Culture; Alhaji Lai Mohammed in attendance at its AGM.

NATOP has always used its AGM to focus attention on the development of Tourism in Nigeria. NATOP rotates its AGM to the different zones in Nigeria while also introduce new ideas into the tourism ecosystem.

Hon. Catherine Afeku has served in two different positions in the government of President Nana Akuffo Addo. She represented the constituency of Pan African leader of Ghana former President Kwame Nkrumah. A very elequent polyglot, she was one of the Diasporan Ghanaians brought into the government of Ghana in the last five years.

Mr Akanimo Udofia, the CEO of Ddsicon Engineering NIG is a global business man of great repute who is strongly supporting the Ibom brand as a strong tourism brand. He is a Harvard trained oil and gas engineering entrepreneur known for many ground-breaking projects and philanthropy.

