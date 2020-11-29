Afe Babalola wins 2020 African lifetime award, to be decorated December 5

Founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti ( ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has won the 2020 annual African LifeTime Achievers award for his contributions to human life especially in the education and agricultural sectors

According to a statement by the ABUAD’s Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mr Tunde Olofintila, on Sunday, the annual award is given to deserving Africans who have made significant contributions in the areas of community development, leadership, entrepreneurship, agriculture and Education.

He revealed that the frontline lawyer would be decorated with the award on Saturday, December 5.

The Chairperson of the African Achievers Awards and Former Civil Mayor of the London Borough of Hackney, United Kingdom, Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas, said Babalola was picked for the award for his, “contributions to the African Educational and Agricultural sectors.”

Reacting to the award, Babalola thanked the organisers for appreciating his modest contributions through his various humanitarian programmes in education and agriculture sectors, saying the award would propel him to further do more for people in the continent.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria paid tribute to those he described as selfless and committed teachers who imparted quality and functional education in him in Emmanuel Primary School, Ado-Ekiti, which is the only formal/classroom

the education he had.

According to him, “I realise better than most that education is power. I also know that education can change individuals, societies, nations and indeed the whole world. I am therefore using the opportunity of this Award to appeal to parents and well-to-do Nigerians to invest in quality education because without quality education, a country is doomed.”

He explained that the country would only overcome its current challenges on kidnappings, killings, unemployment and others with massive investment in quality education.

“If the country has a quality education and functional education, it will not be going through the various crises of insecurity, spiral unemployment, kidnapping, robbery, gross underdevelopment and unpaid salaries and other emoluments it is currently experiencing,” he said.

Some of eminent and distinguished juristic and non-juristic personalities that have won the award in the past include Arch. Bishop Desmond Tutu, His Excellency, Jakaya Kikwete, Former President of the Republic of Tanzania; Her Excellency, Jewel Taylor, Vice President of Liberia; Late Prof Attah Mills, former President of Ghana; Mr John Momoh, Chairman, & Founder of Channels Television and an Alumnus of ABUAD; Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation and Kofi Annan Foundation as well as the African Development Bank (AfDB).

