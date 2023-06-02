Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti, has been ranked among the top 100 universities making a global impact in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023 included 735 institutions from 93 countries and regions.

The University of Tasmania in Australia led the ranking for the second consecutive year, while the University of New South Wales in Australia and University of Victoria in Canada completed the top three.

According to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, released on June 1, Afe Babalola University, which is the only Nigerian University that emerged among the top 100 institutions, was ranked 76, sharing the same spot with Radboud University Njimegen, Netherlands and the University of Western Australia, Australia.

Covenant University, Otta, Nigeria, was ranked among the 101-200 universities on the global impact ranking while Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, shared the same spot with Babcock University and others in 201-300 placement.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We use carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching,” the World University Ranking organisation said.

The ranking based on SDG 13 – climate action, measures universities’ research on climate change, their use of energy and their preparations for dealing with the consequences of climate change.

The United Kingdom is the most-represented nation in the top 100, with 24 institutions, followed by Australia with 14 and Canada and Spain, both with eight.

“The Impact Rankings are inherently dynamic: they are growing rapidly each year as many more universities seek to demonstrate their commitment to delivering the SDGs by joining our database; and they allow institutions to demonstrate rapid improvement year-on-year, by introducing clear new policies, for example, or by providing clearer and more open evidence of their progress.

“Therefore, we expect and welcome regular change in the ranked order of institutions and we discourage year-on-year comparisons) as universities continue to drive this urgent agenda,” the report stated.





