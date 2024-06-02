Founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, has presented cash prizes to scholars of the university for their research outputs and publications in journals across the globe.

Over twelve million naira were disbursed to the lecturers as an incentive from the founder across the university’s colleges for the 150 publications towards the advancement of society.

Babalola, who spoke during the annual presentation of the award for the 2023/2024 edition at the weekend, said that no fewer than 11 scholars from the institution were ranked among the top 500 authors globally, according to a Scival document by Elsevier in 2024.

He explained that since 2015, he has spent over N350 million for the publication of research outputs of scholars in the university in Scopus-indexed journals in line with the mandates of the university which is to change the course of the education system in the country.

The nonagenarian revealed that as a way of giving more opportunities to scholars for publication of journal articles and removing the payment challenges, the university has developed its platform which now has the same status as the Scopus.

“The good news I have for you today is the fact that you need not pay SCOPUS-Indexed publication fees anymore. Why? This is because ABUAD/OGEES Journal of Sustainable Development Law and Policy (JSDLP) has now acquired the same status as SCOPUS.

“This has brought respite from the present challenges of paying for journal articles in the university and you are therefore encouraged to publish in this our own journal, ” he said.

On what to expect from the next award presentation, Babalola said any staff member with the highest publications not less than 75 would be given brand new car, the first runner-up with not less than 60 would receive N1 million and the next would got N750,000 for publishing not less than 55.

The renowned legal icon advised scholars in the institution to live up to expectations in publishing their research outputs, adding that he would continue to provide the necessary financial and moral support towards sustaining the university’s status as a leading light across the world.

According to him, “I urge you not to only publish but all translate your research output into marketable products, which I am willing to fund; this is one of the reasons why I established the university, the Multi-system hospital, the industrial park and the Agro-tourist farm.

“By doing this, ABUAD will continue to retain its world-class status in the comity of World Ivy League Universities. All hands must be on deck to take the university to another glorious level in the coming years.

“I wish to remind you that this a private university established principally to change the attitude of Nigerians towards how a university properly so called should be run.

“To achieve our goals, each teacher must recognize that quality education includes amongst others, quality teaching, impactful research, community service, grant, learning and character. Therefore, before anyone enjoys any promotion in this university, he or she must have satisfied virtually all of the parameters.”

