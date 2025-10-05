Afe Babalola rewards Ekiti farmers with over N170m in 10 years

Elder statesman and legal icon, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, in the last ten years has rewarded outstanding farmers in Ekiti with over N170 million in a bid to ensure food sufficiency in the state.

The founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) gave the financial support to the farmers under his annual agriculture promotion programme, tagged ‘Afe Babalola Agric Expo and Youth Empowerment’, (ABA-EX).

During the closing ceremony of this year’s event, no fewer than 81 farmers drawn across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state were presented with N44.5 million , totaling over N170 million in the last ten years of commencement of the initiative to support agriculture investment and empowerment.

Speaking at the weekend during the closing ceremony of the three-day programme, he conceptualised the gesture to compliment the efforts of the government in revolutionizing agriculture and also making agriculture attractive to young people.

He expressed regrets at the high rate of laziness and indolence on the part of many Nigerians especially the young ones, which he said is against the biblical teachings that he who does not work, does not deserve to eat.

The nonagenarian said, “Lamentably today, most Nigerians don’t want to work again. Rather, they believe in going to collect small bags of rice and beans, as palliatives from the government. The question is, are they really entitled to eat?

“Whereas, what the Nigerian Constitution clearly provides is that the government should provide the enabling environment to the citizens to enable them to be productive.

“There is nowhere in the constitution which empowers any government to buy rice and beans to distribute to the people.

“To me, it is clearly unconstitutional for the government to encourage indolence and begging, by distributing foodstuffs to them, even in the absence of any natural disaster, such as earthquakes or flood, among others.”

Babalola however commended the federal government for recently adopting some of his suggestions on the way forward for the re-emancipation of farming among Nigerians.

“The Federal Government recently ordered agricultural equipment, worth several billions of naira, this is in line with my earlier suggestions in my weekly columns that FG should provide agricultural equipment to enable Local Governments hire these for use, in the farms.

“I congratulate the FG on this noble initiative. However, I would like to plead that these equipment should be given to the LGAs directly, and not the State Governments, ” he said.

The Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the event, Professor Abiodun Ojo said the introduction and continued sponsorship of the annual event by Babalola is rekindling the hope that the country could overcome its problems of national unemployment and food sufficiency.

H described, ” the 10th year anniversary of the Afe Babalola Agric Expo, between 2015 – 2025, as a decade of impact, saying first it first started with a modest sum of N 7 million, and rose steadily over the years, to over N44 million in 2025.”

Speaking, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Ebenezer Boluwade, commended Babalola for using his resources to assist both the government and the people to lift agriculture and create employment, among several other areas of human endeavours.

He described agriculture as a leading occupation in the state, with over 65 per cent participation, saying Babalola’s intervention and partnership was in the right direction, which the state government deeply appreciated.