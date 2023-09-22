The newly inaugurated team leader of the African Fashion Development and Empowerment Centre, (AFDEC), Oyo State chapter, Ms Omobolanle Adedeji of Whoopy Yun Limited, has called on fashion entrepreneurs and stakeholders to see the industry as a career that has the potential to drive economic growth and development in Africa. She made this known at the 2023 Awards and Inauguration Ceremony of new cluster leaders of the association in Ibadan, recently.

Adedeji lauded AFDEC members for their tenacity and commitment to driving entrepreneurship and rewriting the narrative for women empowerment in the country. She added that women must occupy their place in their chosen endeavours so that the society could experience inclusive and holistic development.

She also affirmed that the responsibility of leadership is coming at a peculiar period in the country and stressed the importance of prioritising the impact of the fashion industry on the nation’s economy at these times. Adedeji maintained that fashion is a career that must be properly presented to attract the interest of the younger generation through mentorship and reorientation.

The outgoing team leader of Oyo State, Ms. Aderayo Aminat Animashaun of De’rayo Vocational Limited, charged the new executive members with the need to embrace constant self-development and evolve in a way that attracts career and business growth. She challenged the new leaders to always seek new ways to brand and promote their business such that they can consistently thrive and be a good model of effective entrepreneurship to others.

The outgoing deputy leader, Ms. Adeola Akingbade of Bamdeo’s Designers Empire, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the opportunity to serve in the Association as it has provided a platform for quality interactions, networking personal development, and business growth. She then charged the new leaders to display full support towards one another as this is the bedrock upon which the Association has come so far.

AFDEC is a not-for-profit organisation founded by Ms. Adeola Ogunkolade in 2015 and is popularly known for empowering low-income creative African women with appropriate skills, information and market for building sustainable micro, small and medium scale fashion enterprises. It is aimed atpromoting African creative communities and culture for women economic empowerment. Other inaugurated leaders for the Oyo state cluster included Ms. Rukayat Salami of Morade Fashion Hub as Deputy Team Leader 1; Ms. OluwatomisinAbolade as Deputy Team Leader2; Ms. OgezafeIbimiluyi of Opalz Clothiers as Welfare Coordinator 1; Ms. Eghosa Vivian Ojeahere of Viv La Gechi as Welfare Coordinator2; and Ms. KikelomoBanjoko of 7empire as Secretary.

Awards of leadership and excellence were presented to the outgoing cluster leaders- Ms. Animashaun Aminat Aderayo; Ms. Oluwakemi Ojulari of Threads by Idim’s; Ms. OluwaseyiAibinuomo of Shayzee Creations and Ms. Adeola Akingbade of Bamdeo’s Designer’s Empire.