AfDB President, Adesina mourns Buhari, Oba Adetona

The outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari and the revered Awùjalẹ̀ of the Ijẹbu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

In separate heartfelt tributes, Adesina described the passing of both leaders as monumental losses to Nigeria, Ogun State, and the African continent at large.

Reacting to the passing of former President Buhari, Adesina wrote; “I am greatly saddened by the passing of Nigeria’s former President @MBuhari. Thank you for your leadership, patriotism and selfless service to Nigeria. Thank you for your love and support for me. May God comfort your dear wife and family.”

Similarly, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, Adesina paid glowing tribute to the late Awùjalẹ̀, describing him as one of Nigeria’s longest-serving and most respected traditional rulers, whose reign brought peace, unity, and development to Ijebuland and beyond.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Kabiyesi Ọba Sikiru Kayọde Adetọna, the Awùjalẹ̀ of the Ijẹbu Kingdom,” Adesina said.

He highlighted Oba Adetona’s remarkable leadership, noting that since his enthronement on April 2, 1960, the monarch had been a stabilizing force, committed to the wellbeing of his people.

“Enthroned on April 2, 1960, he was one of the longest-serving and most respected traditional rulers in Nigeria,” Adesina emphasized.

Reflecting on the Awùjalẹ̀’s enduring legacy, the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture described him as a ruler who blended tradition with modern governance, leaving an indelible mark on cultural preservation and socio-economic progress.

“Kabiyesi Adetọna ruled with strong commitment, remarkable dedication, and impressive service, ensuring peace, unity, stability, and progress across Ijebuland and Ogun State,” he said.

Adesina lamented that the monarch’s passing is a huge loss, not just for Ijebuland but for the entire nation.

“Kabiyesi’s passing is a huge loss to the people of Ijebu, Ogun State, and Nigeria. May God comfort his family, the people of Ijebuland, and the government of Ogun State. May Kabiyesi’s soul rest in peace,” he prayed.

Oba Adetona’s over six-decade reign is widely celebrated for its transformative impact on traditional leadership, cultural identity, and community development.

Adesina described him as a symbol of wisdom and adaptability, a monarch who modernised the throne without eroding its ancient heritage.

Adesina also extended his condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government of Ogun State, and Nigerians at large over these profound losses.

