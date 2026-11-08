AfDB concludes mid-term review of Ekiti Knowledge Zone project

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has concluded its mid-term review of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) Project, identifying priority actions to accelerate implementation and ensure the timely delivery of its objectives.

The review mission, which took place from November 2 to 6, 2026, assessed the project’s implementation progress, evaluated achievements, identified gaps and bottlenecks, and developed strategies to improve project delivery.

The Project Coordinator, Ms Lolade Olutola, led the project team during the engagement, while Rosemond Offei-Awuku headed the AfDB delegation. The Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akin Oyebode, also led the delegation on a visit to the project site.

The mission featured a comprehensive review workshop covering project management, procurement, financial management, disbursement, environmental and social safeguards, gender inclusion, private-sector participation, project risks and other critical implementation issues.

As part of its activities, the AfDB team visited Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti; Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti; and the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, to assess the involvement of beneficiary institutions in the project.

The team also inspected the EKZ project site to assess ongoing design and construction works being handled by the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). It also visited the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, a strategic infrastructure expected to complement the development of the Knowledge Zone.

In a related development, the mission held a working session with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on the proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework and the operationalisation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to manage the zone.

Discussions focused on the proposed private-sector management of the facility, the SPV’s governance structure, strategies for attracting private investment and ensuring the sustainable operation of the various cluster hubs.

The team also consulted Project Affected Persons (PAPs) on the implementation of the Resettlement Action Plan, reviewing resettlement commitments, livelihood restoration initiatives and concerns raised by affected stakeholders.

It further paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akin Oyebode, where it briefed the state government on the project’s progress, achievements, ongoing activities and implementation priorities. The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss the government’s commitment and support for the successful completion of the project.

According to a statement released after the visit, “the mid-term review provided an opportunity for the AfDB and the Ekiti State Government to evaluate progress, address implementation challenges and agree on measures to accelerate the project’s delivery.

“The state government, under Governor Biodun Oyebanji, reaffirmed its commitment to the successful implementation of the Knowledge Zone as a strategic investment in innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, job creation and the economic transformation of Ekiti State.”