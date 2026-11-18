The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $102 million financing package for Sterling Bank Nigeria Ltd. to expand access to finance for businesses.

This is contained in a statement by the bank on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the facility is expected to support at least 200 businesses and create up to 6,000 jobs across Nigeria.

The package comprises a $50 million line of credit, a $20 million sustainable loan, a two-million-dollar concessional loan and a $30 million trade finance guarantee.

The bank said the financing would support SMEs, women and youth-led enterprises, sustainable investments and vulnerable farming communities.

It added that the facility would provide competitively priced, long-term financing to businesses in healthcare, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation.

“At least 30 per cent of the line of credit will be allocated to eligible women-owned, women-led and youth-owned enterprises.

“The concessional loan, provided under the bank’s Agri-Food SME Catalytic Financing Mechanism, will support vulnerable smallholder farmers and agricultural SMEs.

“Through Sterling Affordable Microlending Programme, the financing is expected to reach more than 5,000 farmers affected by displacement, insecurity and climate-related shocks,” it said.

According to AfDB, the programme is being implemented in collaboration with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“The package will also support qualifying green and social projects under Sterling Bank’s Sustainable Financing Framework.

“In addition, the trade finance guarantee is expected to support up to 150 million dollars in transactions, helping businesses access new markets,” it said.

Dr Abdul Kamara, AfDB Acting Vice-President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, and Director-General for Nigeria, said businesses faced different financing challenges.

“A vibrant private sector is critical to Nigeria’s economic transformation, but different businesses face different financing challenges,” Kamara noted.

He said the package combined financing for SMEs, women and youth-led enterprises, vulnerable farming communities, sustainable investments and trade.

Abubakar Suleiman, Sterling Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said long-term economic growth depended on strengthening local businesses’ productive capacity.

He stressed that the partnership would help address financing gaps affecting SMEs, women, young entrepreneurs and underserved communities.

According to him, the approval builds on AfDB’s earlier financing support for Nigerian enterprises through local financial institutions.

“Earlier this year, the bank approved a 61-million-dollar package for the Development Bank of Nigeria to support women-led businesses.

“It also approved a 200-million-dollar facility for the Bank of Industry to strengthen enterprise growth and industrial development,” he said.