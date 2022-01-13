AFCON: Super Eagles vow to maintain winning momentum against Sudan

Coaches and players of the Super Eagles have vowed to maintain their winning momentum in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament when they face Sudan in their second game on Saturday in Garoua.

Nigeria currently top Group D with three points, Sudan and Guinea Bissau have a point each while Egypt with no points is the bottom of the group.

Nigeria may book a place in the round of 16 if she wins the next game and the result in the other fixture favours her.

Head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, told newsmen after the team’s training session on Wednesday that their approach is to take every game as a cup final.

Assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf, said he expects the game against Sudan to be tough and more physically exerting than the one against Egypt but that the attitude, commitment, zeal and urgency displayed by the Super Eagles in the first match will be the same.

The skipper of the team, Ahmed Musa, while corroborating the coaches’ submissions, said the players will not rest on their oars because the journey to the trophy is still a long way off with many hurdles to be scaled along the way.

The team has also been inspired by the encouraging words of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has urged them to replicate the soul-lifting performance of last Tuesday and make millions of Nigerians happy and proud.

Also, the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has charged the team to keep their eyes on the ball and avoid any distractions in their quest to become African champions for the fourth time.

