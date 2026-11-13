AFCON 2027 qualifiers: Arokodare brace fires Super Eagles past Tanzania

Tolu Arokodare scored twice in the second half as Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Tanzania 3-1 in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Friday.

The victory saw Nigeria bounce back from their September defeat to Guinea-Bissau and move to six points in Group L, one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points.

Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring for the hosts in the second minute, finishing a move assisted by Ademola Lookman to give Nigeria an early lead.

Tanzania, however, restored parity in the 32nd minute through Alphonce Msanga, who converted an assist from N. Miroshi.

Both sides created opportunities before the break but could not find another goal, leaving the score at 1-1 at half-time.

Nigeria coach, Eric Chelle, made two changes at the interval, bringing on Arokodare for Tochukwu Nnadi and Moses Usor for Yusuf.

The substitutions paid off as Arokodare restored Nigeria’s lead in the 52nd minute, converting a pass from captain Wilfred Ndidi.

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The forward struck again eight minutes later, finishing a move created by fellow substitute Usor to put the Super Eagles 3-1 ahead.

Tanzania made several changes in an attempt to reduce the deficit, including a triple substitution in the 66th minute, but Nigeria held on to their advantage.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaced Akor Adams in the 78th minute, while Semi Ajayi came on for Ola Aina in stoppage time as the hosts managed the closing stages.

Nigeria dominated possession with 65 per cent and recorded seven shots on target from 13 attempts. Tanzania managed two shots on target from eight attempts.

The Super Eagles started the match without injured striker Victor Osimhen and unavailable goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Benjamin Fredrick partnered Calvin Bassey in central defence, while Abdullahi Bewene also earned a starting role. Ndidi captained the side, with Nnadi making his home debut for the national team.

The result leaves Madagascar third in Group L with two points, while Tanzania remain fourth with one point. Tanzania have already secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda but are continuing to participate in the qualifying campaign.

Nigeria began their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in September.

The Super Eagles will face Tanzania again in the return fixture on Tuesday, November 17, in Zanzibar.