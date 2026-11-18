Nine countries have qualified for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the fourth round of qualifying matches, with Nigeria among the teams still fighting for a place in the tournament.

The qualified countries are co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, alongside Morocco, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin and Cameroon.

Six teams secured their places through the qualifiers after Tuesday’s matches, joining the three East African hosts, who qualified automatically.

The 2027 AFCON, officially known as the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027, will be held in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17.

The tournament will feature 24 teams, with the remaining 15 places to be decided during the final two rounds of qualifiers scheduled for March 22 to 30, 2027.

Kenya

Kenya qualified automatically as one of the three co-hosts of the 2027 AFCON.

The Harambee Stars are competing in Group D alongside South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea, but their position in the qualifying group will not affect their participation in the finals.

Kenya will host matches at the tournament alongside Tanzania and Uganda, marking the country’s return to the continental competition as a host nation.

Tanzania

Tanzania secured automatic qualification as one of the tournament’s co-hosts.

The Taifa Stars are in Group L alongside Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar. They played out a goalless draw with the Super Eagles in Zanzibar on Tuesday, after losing the first meeting 3-1 in Uyo.

Tanzania’s place at the finals is already guaranteed, leaving Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to contest the group’s remaining qualification spot.

Uganda

Uganda complete the list of the three countries that have qualified automatically as co-hosts.

The Cranes are in Group H with Tunisia, Libya and Botswana. They drew 1-1 away to Botswana on Tuesday, with an own goal by Tebogo Kopelang rescuing a point for the Ugandans after Godfrey Tauyatswala had given the hosts the lead.

Uganda will join Kenya and Tanzania in hosting the 2027 tournament.

Morocco

Morocco secured qualification after defeating Niger 1-0 in Rabat on Tuesday to complete a perfect record in Group A.

Seventeen-year-old Abdellah Ouazzane scored the only goal in the 22nd minute, giving the Atlas Lions their fourth consecutive victory in the qualifying campaign.

Morocco finished the fourth round with 12 points, having also beaten Niger 5-1 in their previous meeting.

The North Africans will be seeking another continental title after winning the AFCON for the first time in 1976.

Senegal

Senegal became the first team to qualify through the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

The Teranga Lions secured their place after Mozambique defeated Ethiopia 1-0 on Tuesday, a result that confirmed Senegal’s position among the two teams that can advance from Group J.

Senegal had strengthened their position with a 4-1 victory over Sudan on Monday, taking their points tally beyond the reach of Ethiopia and Sudan with two matches remaining.

Mozambique’s victory over Ethiopia also moved them to seven points, four ahead of both Ethiopia and Sudan, leaving them in a strong position to claim the group’s other qualification place.

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Senegal won the 2021 AFCON and will be seeking another continental title in East Africa.

Mali

Mali booked their place at the 2027 tournament after defeating Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali on Tuesday.

Modibo Sagnan opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Gaoussou Diarra doubled the advantage two minutes from time.

The victory took Mali to 10 points in Group K, securing qualification with two matches remaining.

The Eagles will be making another appearance at the finals as they continue their search for a first AFCON title, having finished runners-up in 1972.

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso qualified after recording a 3-1 away victory over Mauritania in Nouakchott.

Aboubaccar Camara gave Mauritania the lead in the 12th minute, but Lassina Traore equalised for Burkina Faso before putting the visitors ahead in the 27th minute.

Elohim Kabore scored the third goal one minute before full-time to complete the victory.

The result took Burkina Faso to 10 points in Group F and confirmed their qualification for the finals.

The Stallions, who finished runners-up at the 2013 AFCON, will be seeking another strong campaign at the continental tournament.

Benin

Benin also qualified from Group F following Burkina Faso’s victory over Mauritania.

The Cheetahs had moved to seven points before the fourth round after recording two victories and a draw in their opening three matches.

Burkina Faso’s win took both teams to 10 points and confirmed their qualification with two matches remaining.

Benin will be making another appearance at the finals after reaching the quarter-finals in their debut campaign in 2019.

Cameroon

Cameroon secured qualification without playing on Tuesday after Comoros defeated Congo 1-0 in Brazzaville.

Ben Chayeel Hamada scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute, giving Comoros an important victory in Group G.

The result left Cameroon, who had collected 10 points from their opening four matches, beyond the reach of their rivals in the qualification race.

The Indomitable Lions are five-time African champions, with their last AFCON title coming in 2017.

Super Eagles face qualification battle

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2027 AFCON suffered another setback after the Super Eagles were held to a goalless draw by co-hosts Tanzania in Zanzibar.

Eric Chelle’s side had defeated Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo on Friday, but could not find a goal in the return fixture at the Amaan Stadium.

The draw leaves Nigeria needing strong results in their remaining matches, including their meeting with Guinea-Bissau in March, to secure a place at the finals.

Guinea-Bissau are also competing for the group’s only available qualification spot after Tanzania’s automatic qualification as co-hosts.

The Super Eagles, three-time African champions, failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are now at risk of missing the AFCON finals for the first time since the 2017 edition.

The final two rounds of qualifiers will take place from March 22 to 30, 2027, when the remaining 15 places at the tournament will be decided.