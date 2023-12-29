Football fans across the country have reacted to the AFCON 2023 25-man list released by the Coach, Jose Peseiro on Friday.

Peseiro named a roster that has three goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders and eight forwards.

2013 AFCON winner, Kenneth Omeruo leads the defence line alongside William Troost-Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Awaziem, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi.

Leicester midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will also battle for the starting lineup alongside Fulham’s Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, Joe Ayodele-Aribo and Frank Onyeka.

Musa, Africa Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Boniface, Sadiq Umar and Ademola Lookman are the frontmen for the Eagles who are targeting a fourth AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigerians, however, took to social media to voice out concerns about the list.

No sign of any out-field player from the NPL, this coach is killing our local league. We want to feel the Sunday Mbah effect again.

Sadiq have not played much since returning from injury and Musa inclusion is very silly at this point, Same goes to some defenders on that list.

No sign of any out-field player from the NPL, this coach is killing our local league. We want to feel the Sunday Mbah effect again. Sadiq have not played much since returning from injury and Musa inclusion is very silly at this point, Same goes to some defenders on that list. — CHINAGOROM (@Infernothrive) December 29, 2023

All of una too dey complain… Even if d coach all of u av been saying, you all will still complain… Wetin dey worry una sef… Ur complaints holds no water cos it’s late… D list can’t be modified

All of una too dey complain… Even if d coach all of u av been saying, you all will still complain… Wetin dey worry una sef… Ur complaints holds no water cos it's late… D list can't be modified — Naija Montana… blockdtbastard (@Flimzyboi) December 29, 2023

This midfield has nothing on the midfield that won Stephen Keshi the AFCON in 2013. That midfield comprised John Ogu, Ogenyi Onazi, Mikel John Obi, and Oghenekaro Etebo. I will never forget the formidable centre-backs we had in Kenneth Omeruo and Godfrey Oboabona. Good days.

This midfield has nothing on the midfield that won Stephen Keshi the AFCON in 2013. That midfield comprised John Ogu, Ogenyi Onazi, Mikel John Obi, and Oghenekaro Etebo. I will never forget the formidable centre-backs we had in Kenneth Omeruo and Godfrey Oboabona. Good days. — goodnews Karibo. (@slendergrass) December 29, 2023

The list is more of away players. What happened to home based players?

The list is more of away players. What happened to home based players? — K'Don (@Klinsdon) December 29, 2023

What is the @NGSuperEagles planning to do again pls 😔 – golden bronze 🥉 or gold plated silver 🥈? U can’t be successful ignoring your source (home – this time local league players).

When we are done with the reality of ensuring that the home front is appreciated, we’d do well

What is the @NGSuperEagles planning to do again pls 😔 – golden bronze 🥉 or gold plated silver 🥈? U can't be successful ignoring your source (home – this time local league players). When we are done with the reality of ensuring that the home front is appreciated, we'd do well — Ọpẹ́olúwa Sẹ́masà (@semasir) December 29, 2023

Ahmed Musa is a nice guy. But making AFCON list is a No No.

He has had his time.

Probably include him as part of the coaching crew (as player “psychologist” or something )

Ahmed Musa is a nice guy. But making AFCON list is a No No.

He has had his time.

Probably include him as part of the coaching crew (as player "psychologist" or something ) — #GREATGOD🙏 (@Ike_Chike) December 29, 2023

Only 5 midfielders when CAF approved a 27 shortlist, every CAF team released their final list with 6 midfielders, so if (God forbid) a midfielder gets injured then what next? And then we have the criminal invitation of Musa who played absolutely no role in the AFCON qualifiers

Only 5 midfielders when CAF approved a 27 shortlist, every CAF team released their final list with 6 midfielders, so if (God forbid) a midfielder gets injured then what next? And then we have the criminal invitation of Musa who played absolutely no role in the AFCON qualifiers — Maazi Big head 🇺🇸 🇳🇬 (@MaziBrightChim1) December 29, 2023

Why’s Ahmed Musa in the team tho?? Well, just going has the Skippo. But our Midfield is not really nothing to write home about. Sad Taiwo Awoniyi couldn’t make it cos of injury. Tyrone Ebuehi missing too

Why’s Ahmed Musa in the team tho?? Well, just going has the Skippo. But our Midfield is not really nothing to write home about. Sad Taiwo Awoniyi couldn’t make it cos of injury. Tyrone Ebuehi missing too — Mastermind (@dami_mastermind) December 29, 2023

Nff Una minds can never touch ground!!! Tell me what Musa And Ekong is doing here🤢 & Pls don’t say experience🤢 abeg I need a concrete answer✅

Nff Una minds can never touch ground!!! Tell me what Musa And Ekong is doing here🤢 & Pls don't say experience🤢 abeg I need a concrete answer✅ — Poppy (@sammiepops98) December 29, 2023

Why was Adeleye not called

Instead Uzoho was called.

I wish you guys Goodluck.

I usually don’t watch Nigerian matches because I don’t want them to toil with my emotions.

With Uzoho on the list

It makes it even worse, I won’t be able to watch.

Why was Adeleye not called

Instead Uzoho was called. I wish you guys Goodluck. I usually don't watch Nigerian matches because I don't want them to toil with my emotions. With Uzoho on the list

It makes it even worse, I won't be able to watch. — HarbingerofTruth (@MIDASCRYPTIC) December 29, 2023

People questioning why there’s only 5 midfielders don’t understand modern football. None of the teams you support depend on 4 ‘midfielders’ for an entire 90 mins. 1 or 2. Max 3, if your team wants to park the bus. Conventional ‘midfield’ is dead. Everyone is expected to attack

People questioning why there’s only 5 midfielders don’t understand modern football. None of the teams you support depend on 4 ‘midfielders’ for an entire 90 mins. 1 or 2. Max 3, if your team wants to park the bus. Conventional ‘midfield’ is dead. Everyone is expected to attack — FЯ3ƧH (@fresh4lyf) December 29, 2023

90% of viewers will guess the starting XI of this team.

That’s how predictable we are right now

90% of viewers will guess the starting XI of this team. That’s how predictable we are right now. — Onakpa Emmanuel (@onakpa_emmanuel) December 29, 2023

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE