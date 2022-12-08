AfCFTA to grow trade value of Nigeria to $12bn by 2027 ― Stakeholders

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is said to have the potential to grow trade value in Nigeria to the tune of $12bn between 2023 and 2027.

Speaking in Lagos at implementation strategy, Stakeholders emphasized that the agreement could also reduce trade costs by 20 per cent by facilitating the enactment of an omnibus bill on the AfCFTA.

The former Secretary of NAC-AfCFTA, Francis Anatogu said the agreement would execute trade facilitation and infrastructure programmes to improve competitiveness.

“We are validating the strategies and also sensitising businesses on choices for better positioning.

“It will execute trade facilitations and infrastructure programmes to improve competitiveness. It will also grow productive capacity and export of arrowhead products and services,” he said.

Also speaking, the Senior Adviser to the United Nations Economic Commission For Africa (UNECA), Adeyinka Adeyemi said Nigeria is not the only country, “we have done this with a couple of countries in Africa.

“The way it works is that the country comes to us. You ask for support not because you do not have expertise within your country. As a matter of fact, the first document I saw on this was an impact assessment study done by Nigeria itself using Nigerian experts.

“What value are we bringing to the table? Without a national strategy customised for your country, then there is a problem.”

While a Consultant with UNECA, Prof. Bankole Abiodun said within the Strategy Document, policies that would need updating have been identified.

“Something else that is significant with what we are doing today is that trade is technical and complex, so understanding how each company in Nigeria can trade and win is important.

“It is not enough to produce everything under the AfCFTA; the little that you produce can form input for bigger production in Nigeria or a bigger part of Africa.

“It’s about collaboration with the rest of Africa and essential improving trade,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Evelyn Ngige, represented by the Director of Special Duties, Dr Simon Omo-Ezomo said AfCFTA was poised to capture 10 per cent of its global imports to double Nigeria’s export revenue by 2035.

“Once the strategies are validated, it would be sent to the Chairman of the National Action Committee, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment and required approval of the Federal Executive Council,” she said.





She noted that at the end of the day, some of the policies would need to be backed by law leading to an update of existing laws as well as the creation of new laws to make sure Nigeria leads Africa in AfCFTA.

