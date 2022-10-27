AFARN holds aviation safety summit in global distressed economy

THE ongoing move by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to upgrade the navigational facilities across the country’s airports has continued to receive support from key players across the country.

Reacting to the development, President of the Association of Foreign Airlines (AFARN), Mr Kingsley Nwokoma while stating that many of the security and surveillance equipment installed by NAMA will help greatly to detect the activities of oil thieves and others who engage in illicit activities.

His words: We hear situations where helicopters operate and you can’t identify them with oil theft going on. All these installations are going to improve safety not only in the aviation industry but safety of human lives. A drone is a smaller thing. If those drones land in the forest, the installations will capture their movement.

Nwokoma used the opportunity to announce the AFARN Safety Summit and Awards 2022 slated for October 28, 2022 with the theme, Aviation Safety In A Global Distressed Economy: The Place of Nigeria.

Describing the aviation sector as the most affected by COVID-19 which it took a long time before recovering, Nwokoma lamented how the world economies had been distressed further by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which he attributed to the theme of this summit in view of the new world order and the place of Nigeria in terms of aviation security.

While the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika will be the special guest of honour, with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the host, the major theme of the event will be presented by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN),Captain Rabiu Yadudu.

The peak of the summit, Nwokoma emphasised, would be the presentation of award to the Chairman, of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (Rtd) for waging war on drug trafficking in Nigeria.

At the event, the MD of FAAN, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Musa Nuhu; MD of NAMA, Lawrence Pwajok and the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru will be inducted into the AFARN Aviation Hall of Fame, and other awards would be given out same day.