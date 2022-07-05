AFAN warns farmers against fake grant-issuing portal

Agriculture
By Nurudeen Alimi
AFAN

ALL Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has dissociated itself from a portal requesting farmers to register and claim N100,000 grant.

In a statement signed by AFAN’s Director of Administration, Chief Chinedu Agbaji, the association warned farmers and unsuspecting members of the public to be wary of scammers, stating that the association is not giving grant of N100,000 to farmers.

The statement further assured members of AFAN that improving welfare of farmers through strategic business partnerships is underway and remains paramount in the association’s agenda.

Thje statement further raed:“This is to inform the general public that All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) under the leadership of Dr. Alh. Farouk Rabiu Mudi, that we are not in any way giving grant of #100,000 to farmers or opened a portal where farmers can register online for the said grant, we disassociates ourselves from the purported #100,000 farmers and non-farmers grant.

“We want to assure AFAN members that their welfare is paramount and we are doing everything within our capacity to improve it, just as we have started repositioning farming business in Nigeria through our strategic partnership and business relationships.”

