Afaka abduction: FG set to relocate College of Forestry Mechanisation

The Federal Government has concluded plans to temporarily relocate the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation from Afaka to a safer location within the Kaduna metropolis.

This was also as the government announced that it would now shoulder the responsibility of paying the school fees of all the 37 kidnapped and released students.

Provost of the college, Dr Usman Bello, disclosed this on Monday while addressing newsmen at the college premises on Monday.

Tribune Online recalls that bandits on March 11, 2021, stormed the college around 10 pm and whisked 37 students – mostly females – into the forest.

While 10 of them were released in two batches of five on April 5 and 12, 2021, the remaining 27 students were released on May 5, after spending 55 days in captivity.

The provost said “the Hon. Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammad Mahmood Abubakar, has concluded plans to temporarily relocate the college to a safer place.”

He added that the ministry would also put in place adequate security as well as provide vehicles that will convey staff and students from the temporary site to designated bus stops within the Kaduna metropolis.

“All these would be communicated to all as soon as the arrangement has been perfected.

“Similarly, the Hon. Minister has directed that the school fees of the affected students be waived for the programmes they are currently running. Therefore, for those of them presently on ND programme, the HND fees would be waived accordingly,” he said.

“It is important to state at this juncture that the frantic efforts of all the stakeholders including the Hon. Minister and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, the Board Chairman, DG-FRIN and the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Alh. Umar Musa Muri, led to the rescue of the first set of the abducted students.

“The remaining students in captivity had to endure 55 days after their abduction before they were finally released by the bandits on Wednesday, 5th May, 2021.

“The Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs finally delivered the 27 students to the College on 7th May, 2021 alongside the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command amidst a jubilant gathering of the College Management, Staff, parents and students with members of the press from local and international media covering the event.

“After another headcount was taken following the release of all the abducted students, I would like to set the record straight that 37 students were taken into captivity against the 39 earlier reported.

“This is due to the subsequent escape of two of the students during the incident. I am therefore pleased to inform you that all the 37 students have been successfully reunited with their families.

“At this point, and on behalf of the Management, staff and students of the college, I want to thank the Almighty God for His divine intervention.

“I also wish to express our profound gratitude to the Hon. Minister, Federal Ministry of Environment who mobilized and deployed necessary logistics that led to the success of the rescue efforts. Our gratitude also goes to the Perm. Secretary FMENV, The Board Chairman, the DG-FRIN and Sheikh (Dr.) Ahmad Gumi and other stakeholders for their relentless efforts that culminated in the release of the students from the den of the kidnappers.

“The College is also appreciative of all the security agencies for the role they played during the incident. Our special gratitude goes to the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command and the Honourable Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

“I equally want to thank all the parents and students for their patience and understanding with the College management during the unfortunate incident. Furthermore, I would like to use this medium to appeal to all parents/guardians to allow their children/wards to pursue their education to the end.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.