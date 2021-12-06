AFA deploys technology to track and curb violence against women and girls

Alliance for Africa (AFA) has organised training for women and girls to familiarise them with technology that will help track and curb violence against women and girls. The technology will involve the use of an app that helps people report and get instant referral service from gender-based violence (GBV) response services.

AFA programme officer, Faith Kalagbor, stated this during a one-day training with support from the African Women Development Fund (AWDF) for women and girls to enhance their knowledge on technological issues in a bid to curb GBV in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

According to Kalagbor, the training will help to strengthen effective channel of communication and bridge the gap between the survivor and provider if put into practice as it will go far in achieving the objectives of the training “Addressing Systemic Inequalities through Increasing Women’s Voices and Activism in South East, Nigeria.”

She said “this training is a capacity training for women and girls in Enugu and Ebonyi State, which is on technology and leadership. The essence is to bring women to speed to technological advancement as it regards women rights issues.

“This meeting today can bring women up to speed with technology and every other strategy to curb GBV.

“This meeting is not just to train you only in technology but for you to look into how you can mechanise technology in reporting cases because bringing this information to a digital format platform will help to bridge the gap between survivor and provider.

“This training is also going to ensure that there is documentation and evidence that these things are happening because a number of times, we find out that government institutions always deny the fact that it is prevalent or escalated. But now we are going to have real-time data, both the service providers reporting and survivors reporting including third party reporting that does not necessarily service providers.

“It brings data to real life and is going to be updated on a daily basis because people are constantly going to be reporting. It is going to appear on the app, and to do that, AFA has developed a web application that helps people report and get instant referral service from GBV response services,” she stated

In her part, the Program Manager, AFA Duru Blessing, advocate for women to be given the opportunity to occupy leadership position in Nigeria to fight GBV in the state.

According to her, with women in leadership positions in the country, GBV and corruption ravaging Nigeria as a Country will reduce. She then urged women to always support their fellow contesting for any leadership positions in their areas.

Commending AFA for the training, State program officer CIRDDOC Nig Mrs Goodness Mgbaja, described the training as an eye opener for women and girls to know that with technology GBV and other issues affecting the women and girls will enhance quick response in Ebonyi State.

She then enjoined all the participants to embark on Advocacy that will attract the government to create technological environment that will empower Women and Girls in the field of information and communication technologies.

Her words “In Ebonyi state Women make up almost half (47%) of the workforce, but they hold less than one-third (28%) of the leadership positions in tech. We have a government that listens to issues on women and girls, as women there is a need to carry out advocacy for the government to create a technological environment that will empower and encourage girls and young women to consider careers in the field of information and communication technologies.

“COVID-19 and related containment measures have triggered a shadow pandemic of Gender-Based Violence (GBV). This global scourge has threatened the safety and well-being of millions of girls and women. Domestic violence reports have increased three-fold in our communities, and since most domestic violence goes unreported, the scope of the problem is likely to be much greater. This violence may be physical, sexual, verbal, psychological or economic – happening in homes, with digital technology we can bring huge advantages. I want to thank AFA for organizing such a programme,” she said.

Also, the Police Public relation Officer in the State DSP Loveth Odah also commended AFA for the training and encouraged women and girls to speak up without fear and always report to the Police. According to her, speaking out, will help in reducing the rate of VAWG in society.

