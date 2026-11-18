Timothy Adebanjo Fasuyi’s oil painting on board titled Council of Elders is a compelling exercise in painterly abstraction, distinguished by its intricate configurations of forms, interwoven chromatic relationships and fluid directional movements.

The painting demonstrates a commendable command of the oil medium, transforming the painted surface into a vibrant field of visual interconnectivity in which colour, line, curvature and motif have converged to evoke the intellectual, cultural and social significance of elders assembled in council.

One of the most striking qualities of Council of Elders is its dominant palettes of hot brownish-red, tempered by yellowish hues. This chromatic arrangement establishes an atmosphere of warmth, gravity and contemplative intensity.

The reddish-brown tonality evokes the material associations of earth, ancestry and the enduring foundations of communal life, while the yellow accents introduce a luminous counterpoint that suggests intellectual illumination, discernment and the radiance of accumulated experience.

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Fasuyi’s principal formal achievement in this rendition lies in the intricate interweaving of forms and motifs.

His curvilinear structures, intertwined colours and flowing lines establish a complex visual network in which individual shapes appear to merge, overlap and reemerge within the composition. Another significant feature of Fasuyi’s Council of Elders is its suggestion of imagery high relief.

Although executed in oil on board, the painting appears to possess a sculptural dimension, as though its forms have been raised, compressed and interlocked within the surface. Fasuyi’s handling of oil paint in this instance deserves particular commendation as the medium’s capacity for chromatic depth, tonal modulation, layering and the manipulation of surface texture appears well suited to his expressive intentions.

Stylistically, the work occupies an interesting position between abstraction and impressionistic sensibility. Beyond the formal and technical qualities Fasuyi invites a broader cultural interpretation by focusing on African transmission of customary knowledge and the negotiation of communal responsibilities.

The deepest significance of his Council of Elders resides in its transformation of deliberation into visual form: a painting in which the act of seeing becomes an invitation to contemplate the responsibilities of leadership, the value of dialogue and the enduring place of collective wisdom.

•Elebute is Professor of Journalism, Media and Cultural Studies Resource Centre for Arts, Culture and Communication Development.