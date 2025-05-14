Aenon foundation spurs students to embrace science for national development

NO country has ever developed without a focus on science and technology, from the United States to Germany, the United Kingdom, and China, among others; hence, efforts must be put in place to encourage Nigerian students to embrace the sciences.

This is, therefore, what the CEO of Aenon Suites and Hotel, Osogbo, Osun State, Dr Ademola Adedapo, and founder of Aenon Foundation, is trying to do with his annual science quiz competition.

As winners recently emerged in the 2025 edition, which was the sixth in the series of the science quiz competition. Dr Adedapo observed that competition gave testament to the fact that the upcoming generation is really serious about science.

The sixth competition, which revealed the foundation’s commitment to promoting science education in the district, saw about 220 senior secondary school students from 10 local government areas in Osun West senatorial districts and Osogbo battle it out for the prizes.

At the end of the competition, which was held at Adedapo Hall, Aenon Suites and Hotel, in Osogbo, three students emerged as overall winners.

Adeniji Goodluck of Fakunle Comprehensive High School, who came first, won a brand new laptop and N250,000 cash gift, Alabi Rokeebat of Osogbo Grammar School, Osogbo, who came second got N150,000 cash gift, while the third prize went to Adegoke Qowiy of Agbonran School of Science with a cash prize of N100,000.

The fourth and fifth positions went to Olugbade Goodluck of Ayedaade Grammar School, Ikire and Adekunle Adeoluwa of Saint David High School, Ode-Omu, respectively. They both received consolation prizes of N50,000 each.

Meanwhile, to encourage the good work they are doing on their students, teachers of the winners also received cash gifts, while the schools represented at the competition were also awarded prizes.

During the competition, Dr Adedapo emphasised the importance of science education in Nigeria›s development.

He said, “The purpose of this competition is to inspire, encourage and motivate our youths to embrace science, as this is what we need in this country to catch up with the rest of the world.

“The truth is, Nigeria will never join the league of developed countries if we don’t embrace science and technology; this competition is, therefore, my way of contributing towards the development of the country.

“I hope respective stakeholders in the country can take positives through this competition and do the things that are needed for our younger ones to embrace science.’’

“For us at Aenon Foundation, we will continue to encourage and empower the younger ones to embrace science. We have been doing this for the past six years, and by the grace of God, we will continue to do it so that our children, our state, and our country can benefit.”

While speaking, winner of the competition, Adeniji, thanked the founder, Dr Adedapo, for his love for education.

“I am grateful to God for coming first in the competition and for also winning the prizes. This will encourage me to do more in the area of science.

“I also want to thank the founder of the competition for his love for education; a lot of well-to-do people in the country channel their resources into ventures that do not benefit the community or country as a whole, but Dr Adedapo has chosen to use his for the development of science education in the country, and I think he should be emulated.”

Adeniji’s view was also corroborated by the second-place winner, Miss Alabi, who further encouraged those with means to also organise competitions that will boost the education standard in the country.

“The truth is that the government cannot do everything, and I am sure that with more people like Dr Adedapo, Nigeria can achieve its dream of using science for its development.”

The event was well-attended by guests, including the former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Chief (Mrs) Grace Titi Laoye; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi; representatives from the Osun State Ministry of Education; past winners of the quiz competitions, among others.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE