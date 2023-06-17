The Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Saturday re-echoed the calls for active roles for traditional rulers in Nigeria’s constitution in order to drive more development and concretise socio-economic growth at the grassroot level.

Describing the advisory function of monarchs in the nation’s constitution as minimal, he implored President Bola Tinubu to create a leeway for impactful responsibilities for them in his government.

Oba Alao made the appeal in Orile Igbon during sixth year installation anniversary and inauguration of ultra modern palace, where he bestowed chieftaincy titles on Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, wife of late former governor of the state, Dr (Mrs) Florence Ajimobi and a few others.

According to him, “President Bola Tinubu should assign active role to the traditional institution in his government. Our advisory role is not enough. We are the closest to the people. The British government that colonised us practices democracy and they did not relegate their monarchical institution in their constitution.

“Look at what happened in the past administration, political actors are drifting away in terms of their responsibility to the people. Traditional institution can provide the right direction.

“If Nigeria want to have a way forward in terms of socioeconomic growth, peace and tackle insecurity at urban and rural level, Mr President should involve the traditional rulers. I am in support of some policy changes Tinubu has carried out since his assume duties. We are also pleased with the giant strides Governor Seyi Makinde,” Oba Alao remarked.

Responding after his installation as Aare Orile Igbon, Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, assured that his administration will continue to ensure equitable infrastructural growth of all parts of the state.

Ajimobi’s wife, who bagged the title of Yeye Oba of Orile Igbon, lauded the Olugbon for the growth of the town after his ascension to the throne.

Dignitaries at the event include the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the Oyo State Governor, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, Senator Hosea Agboola, Chief Bisi Ilaka and traditional rulers, among others.

