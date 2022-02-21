Advent of 5G network in Nigeria

In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks, which cellular phone companies have started deploying worldwide since 2019 and is the planned successor to the 4G network.

Nigeria launched the 5G network policy on January 25, 2022 to tackle some insecurity challenges in the State House. The president inaugurated the national policy on 5G for Nigerian’s digital economy in other to enhance the country security if deployed. And the Federal Government would take full advantage of the opportunities that the 5G provides for the economy, security and well-being of the country.

The government said the 5G Network will help security personnel in the country to tackle some insecurity challenges bedevilling this country and to the well-being of the nation at general.

The 5G network has speedy transmissions; we will be able to enjoy a higher speed, we can access files, programs and remote applications in a totally direct and without waiting. By intensifying the use of the cloud, all devices (mobile phones, computers, etc.) will depend less on the internal memory and on the accumulation of data and it won’t be necessary to install a large number of processors on some objects because computing can be done on the cloud.

There is also lower latency than in 4G, and we will be able to perform remote actions in real time. Thanks to this low latency and the increase of the sensors, it is possible to control the machinery of an industrial plant, control logistics or remote transport, surgical operations in which the doctor can intervene a patient who is at another side of the world with the help of precision instrumentation managed remotely or the complete control of remote transport systems, automated and without driver.

With 5G the number of devices that can be connected to the network increases greatly, it will go to million scale per square kilometer and all connected devices will have access to instant connections to the internet, which in real time will exchange information with each other.

The 5G also allows implementing virtual network (network slicing) and creating subnets in order to provide connectivity more adjusted to specific needs.

Now that Nigeria has launched into the 5G network, which if properly put into use would definitely go a long away in solving security challenges the country is facing, securities forces can now do their work using technological gaskets to speak to bandits in a better language that the bandits will understand.

Muhammad Umar Shehu and Dangana Henry Joseph, Bauchi State.

