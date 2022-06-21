Aduda replaces Abaribe as Senate Minority Leader

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Aduda Abaribe Senate Leader
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated a Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Philip Aduda, as the new Minority Leader of the Senate.
Also nominated was Senator representing Enugu North Chukwuka Utazi as the new Minority Whip.
The nominations were contained in a letter signed by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyawu read on the floor of the Red Chamber by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.
Aduda’s nomination was a sequel to the resignation of the Senator representing Abia South and former Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.
Abaribe who lost out in the governorship race in Abia State had since dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).


Also, the PDP in its letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, explained that Senator Utazi’s nomination as the new Minority Whip was a result of the elevation of Senator Aduda to the position of Minority Leader.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Aduda replaces Abaribe as Senate Minority Leader

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

Aduda replaces Abaribe as Senate Minority Leader

 

You might also like
Latest News

BREAKING: Senate gets new Minority Leader, Whip

Latest News

Viral video of my purported defection from APC to PDP handiwork of mischief-makers ―…

Latest News

Senate moves to establish Financial Aid Scheme for students

Latest News

Senate seeks prosecution of officials behind trafficking of minors

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More