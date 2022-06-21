Aduda replaces Abaribe as Senate Minority Leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated a Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Philip Aduda, as the new Minority Leader of the Senate.

Also nominated was Senator representing Enugu North Chukwuka Utazi as the new Minority Whip.

The nominations were contained in a letter signed by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyawu read on the floor of the Red Chamber by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Aduda’s nomination was a sequel to the resignation of the Senator representing Abia South and former Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Abaribe who lost out in the governorship race in Abia State had since dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).





Also, the PDP in its letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, explained that Senator Utazi’s nomination as the new Minority Whip was a result of the elevation of Senator Aduda to the position of Minority Leader.